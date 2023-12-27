With Purdue's 2024 basketball class featuring six players, there won't be many nights where one or many future Boilers won't be lacing it up. This is our daily tracker to help you keep track of where you can catch out some high school basketball and stay up to date on what's happening at the high school level with committed Purdue players and potential targets.



Tomorrow, two 2024 recruits will get back to the hardwood in South Carolina and Ohio.