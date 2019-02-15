• Ryan Cline is 15-of-27 from three in six career meetings with Penn State, but in the past four games — all highly competitive Purdue wins — he's 13-of-20. He was key in the Boilermakers' OT win in State College two seasons ago. He made two threes in overtime to lead Purdue to an exhausting win. Last year, he made two threes in a close Boilermaker win in Mackey Arena, and then this season, obviously his 20 points were key to another Purdue win.

Carsen Edwards scored 38 points and Ryan Cline made 6-of-7 threes, but it nearly wasn't enough to overcome. Penn State shot 41 free throws, grabbed 18 offensive rebounds and got 24 points from Lamar Stevens to remain winless in the Big Ten. It's since won at Northwestern and is coming off a home upset over Big Ten co-leader Michigan.

• On Jan. 31, Purdue won the first meeting between these two teams, 99-90 , in State College, but it took a game-tying bucket at the end of regulation to force overtime, which the Boilermakers then dominated.

Projected Rotation

50 C Trevion Williams (6-9, 280, Fr.)

The freshman big man has been such an important piece to Purdue's success, but the Boilermakers need him on the floor and established at the offensive end. Foul trouble has been an issue of late. Purdue has to keep Penn State off the offensive glass best it can, and Williams' presence on Mike Watkins would be helpful.

24 F Grady Eifert (6-6, 220, Sr.)

Purdue's going to have to a good job defending Lamar Stevens, and the 4 man will be a big part of it. Stevens was only 4-of-13 from the floor in State College, but Purdue couldn't keep him off the line, where he was 14-of-17.

14 G/F Ryan Cline (6-6, 195, Sr.)



This may be Cline's last meeting with Penn State and he'll haunt Pat Chambers' dreams at night if he has another big game against the Nittany Lions.

20 G Nojel Eastern (6-6, 220, So.)



Purdue needs to shore up the defensive glass, and to do that, Eastern is a big part of the effort. That said, Purdue still got worked on the boards at the Bryce Jordan Center even with its point guard grabbing 10 rebounds. Few teams can match his physical presence as a rebounder. Defensively, Purdue will want to do a better job keeping Rasir Bolton and Myles Dread contained after they totaled eight threes in the first game, but you wonder too if Purdue put any thought into putting its best defender on Stevens.

3 G Carsen Edwards (6-1, 200, Jr.)

The game in State College was one of those nights for Purdue's All-American, but scored 38 on 50-percent shooting, but also made timely plays, and perhaps as importantly got the Boilermakers got off to a good start with an early boost of hot shooting.

KEY PLAYERS



32 C - Matt Haarms (7-3, 250, So.)

Haarms didn't have his best game at Maryland, and Penn State brings an opportunity to rebound — in more ways than one — against another physical frontcourt. Haarms loomed large down the stretch and in OT against Penn State the first game.

1 F Aaron Wheeler (6-9, 200, R-Fr.)

The redshirt freshman has been such a valuable floor-stretching weapon for Purdue on offense at times, but he's just 2-of-13 from three since he was 3-for-3 vs. Michigan State five games ago. It's a safe bet that when he breaks out, it'll happen at home, where he's had his biggest shooting games.

2 G Eric Hunter (6-3, 170, Fr.)



Hunter's not carrying huge minutes, but it's been three straight games now in which he's been turnover-free. That's pretty decent for a freshman playing point guard during his first go-around in the Big Ten.

55 G Sasha Stefanovic (6-4, 195, R-Fr.)



In the first meeting with Penn State, Stefanovic made a couple first half jumpers in a game in which, obviously, every point wound up mattering.

12 F/C Evan Boudreaux (6-8, 220, Jr.)

Lost in all else that happened was Boudreaux giving Purdue some solid first-half minutes at Maryland against a difficult matchup.