NUMBERS AND SUCH Team AP Coach NET KenPom KenPom - Win% PUR 17 18 12 8 87% MINN RV RV 49 52 13%

#17 PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (15-6, 8-2 B1G)

Amir Coffey is the Big Ten's third-leading scorer. USA Today Sports

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS (16-5, 6-4 B1G)

Roster | Schedule | Stats F - 3 Jordan Murphy (6-7, 250, Sr.) The Big Ten's No. 2 rebounder (10.6 in conference play), Murphy is the same undersized but high-motor frontcourt menace he's always been. Obviously, the defensive glass has been a sore spot at times for Purdue, and that wound is fresh after Penn State, and Murphy comes at a time when Purdue should be hyper-aware of the issue. But also, he can face the basket and drive on offense, and that'll be a test for Purdue's big men. F - 24 Eric Curry (6-9, 240, So.)

Lost to an ACL last season, Curry has played in nine games this season and is averaging 5.2 points and 3.8 rebounds. He's a better player than those modest numbers suggest. G - 1 Dupree McBrayer (6-5, 195, Sr.) The senior averages 10.3 points per game. He's Minnesota's point guard, technically, though it lacks a true one. G - 5 Amir Coffey (6-8, 210, Jr.) Minnesota's being reminded this season how much it's missed Coffey in past years, as he's been limited by injuries. He's one of the Big Ten's great scorers, averaging 18.9 points in league play, with size, athleticism and a skill set that make him a difficult cover for anyone assigned to him. He's only shooting 30 percent from three, but Purdue will want to make sure it keeps him out of transition and off the foul line. Different player, but the latter didn't go so well against Lamar Stevens at Penn State. Coffey shoots an average of nearly six-and-a-half free throws per game. G - 22 Gabe Kalscheur (6-4, 200, Fr.) Minnesota's freshman guard is the Gophers' third-leading scorer and producing lately. He's made three or more threes in eight games this season and each of the past three, and is shooting 38 percent from deep. KEY PLAYERS C - 25 Daniel Oturu (6-10, 225, Fr.) Oturu and Trevion Williams will make for a matchup between two of the best young big men in the Big Ten, maybe the two best. Oturu is tall, long and wiry and a very good rebounder, averaging more than seven in only 22 minutes per game. G - 11 Isaiah Washington (6-1, 195, So.) Washington can give Minnesota some instant offense off the bench, but he's been pretty inefficient this season, shooting just 32 percent and 22 percent from three. He's not a great shooter, but he did make a couple threes against Purdue in Minneapolis last season in the Boilermakers' rout.

THREE THINGS DEFENSIVE GLASS DRIBBLE CONTAINMENT STRONG WITH BALL Obviously. This is Minnesota's bread and butter with Jordan Murphy and Daniel Oturu in its frontcourt, and Purdue's biggest vulnerability at the moment, it would appear. Penn State almost beat Purdue with offensive rebounds. Minnesota can do the same if Purdue isn't better. Purdue took a step backward defensively at Penn State, struggling to contain the dribble, and simply not giving as strong an effort throughout its lineup as it had been. Minnesota is going to drive the basketball from most every position and it excels at drawing fouls. Purdue is in the Big Ten race in large part because it's not turned the ball over much, but it had some lapses in the second half at Penn State that made it a game, basically, and Minnesota could bring some additional pressure. Such things haven't fazed Purdue this season, but that doesn't mean they can't.

PREDICTION: PURDUE 73, MINNESOTA 65

This is a bit of a worrisome matchup for Purdue, because Minnesota's strengths — rebounding and dribble penetration, primarily — line up perfectly with elements that almost cost Purdue a win at Penn State. But every game is different and the Boilermakers have been excellent at home. But they must be on high alert after the scare in State College.