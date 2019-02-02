GOLDANDBLACK.COM PREVIEW: #17 Purdue vs. Minnesota
More: Purdue 2018-19 roster | 2018-19 men's basketball schedule
More ($): Fearful Predictions — Purdue's 2018-19 season | Burning Questions
Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 • Noon ET | Mackey Arena (West Lafayette) | TV: BTN | Radio: Purdue Radio Network
In-game updates: Twitter.com — @GoldandBlackcom | @brianneubert
Our premium board game thread and pre-game thoughts can be found roughly an hour prior to tip-off
ABOUT THIS GAME
• Purdue's riding a five-game win streak and has now won eight of its last nine games, now tied with Michigan in the loss column in second place in the Big Ten, behind Michigan State.
The Boilermakers are 11-0 in Mackey Arena this season, only one of those games decided by single digits.
Since the resumption of Big Ten play at the start of last month, Purdue is 4-0 at home with an average margin of victory of 19 points.
• Since an atrocious loss at Illinois Jan. 16, Minnesota has won three of four, playing top-five Michigan down to a buzzer-beater in Ann Arbor in the one loss.
• The Gophers get to the foul line as much as any team in college basketball. They've averaged 25 attempts per game in Big Ten play, but made only 68 percent.
Purdue, of course, is coming off a narrow win at Penn State in which the Nittany Lions shot 41 free throws.
|Team
|AP
|Coach
|NET
|KenPom
|KenPom - Win%
|
PUR
|
17
|
18
|
12
|
8
|
87%
|
MINN
|
RV
|
RV
|
49
|
52
|
13%
#17 PURDUE BOILERMAKERS (15-6, 8-2 B1G)
Roster | Schedule | Statistics
Projected Rotation
50 C Trevion Williams (6-9, 280, Fr.)
Williams may loom especially large in this game, because he's Purdue's foremost presence on the defensive glass and keeping Jordan Murphy and Daniel Oturu at bay in that element of the game is crucial. Purdue's going to want to see Williams keep out of foul trouble, which has been a bit of an issue, and this matchup will put his ability to do so to the test.
24 F Grady Eifert (6-6, 220, Sr.)
Ditto for Eifert on the boards.
14 G/F Ryan Cline (6-6, 195, Sr.)
In the midst of a shooting tear that's vaulted him to the top of the Big Ten in three-point percentage, Cline's been outstanding for Purdue of late.
20 G Nojel Eastern (6-6, 220, So.)
Eastern has been Purdue's improbable closer at the foul line on top of its best defender. The latter comes to the forefront vs. Minnesota, with it being likely that the Boilermaker coaching staff uses him on leading scorer Amir Coffey even though Coffey isn't technically the Gophers' point guard.
3 G Carsen Edwards (6-1, 200, Jr.)
Coming off a brilliant offensive game at Penn State, the All-American is playing at a very high level, but Purdue will need more of his best defensively after Penn State.
KEY PLAYERS
32 C - Matt Haarms (7-3, 250, So.)
In a co-starter situation, basically, with Williams, Haarms has probably been the centerpiece of the more effective defensive lineups. He's shown some real toughness against physical frontcourts this season, but against Minnesota it's as much about matching energy as muscle.
1 F Aaron Wheeler (6-9, 200, R-Fr.)
Last time out in Mackey Arena, Wheeler made a significant difference with his perimeter shooting against Michigan State, but his priority has been energy too.
2 G Eric Hunter (6-3, 170, Fr.)
Purdue's backup point guard, Hunter is contributing more than he has all season as a scorer, but also more than holding up his end of the bargain on defense.
55 G Sasha Stefanovic (6-4, 195, R-Fr.)
After taking one shot over the prior three games, Stefanovic made a three and a pull-up jumper in the first half at Penn State.
12 F/C Evan Boudreaux (6-8, 220, Jr.)
Purdue is finding minutes for all three centers, though Boudreaux has gotten the fewest since returning from injury. Against Minnesota, Purdue may need all hands on deck, too.
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS (16-5, 6-4 B1G)
F - 3 Jordan Murphy (6-7, 250, Sr.)
The Big Ten's No. 2 rebounder (10.6 in conference play), Murphy is the same undersized but high-motor frontcourt menace he's always been. Obviously, the defensive glass has been a sore spot at times for Purdue, and that wound is fresh after Penn State, and Murphy comes at a time when Purdue should be hyper-aware of the issue. But also, he can face the basket and drive on offense, and that'll be a test for Purdue's big men.
F - 24 Eric Curry (6-9, 240, So.)
Lost to an ACL last season, Curry has played in nine games this season and is averaging 5.2 points and 3.8 rebounds. He's a better player than those modest numbers suggest.
G - 1 Dupree McBrayer (6-5, 195, Sr.)
The senior averages 10.3 points per game. He's Minnesota's point guard, technically, though it lacks a true one.
G - 5 Amir Coffey (6-8, 210, Jr.)
Minnesota's being reminded this season how much it's missed Coffey in past years, as he's been limited by injuries. He's one of the Big Ten's great scorers, averaging 18.9 points in league play, with size, athleticism and a skill set that make him a difficult cover for anyone assigned to him. He's only shooting 30 percent from three, but Purdue will want to make sure it keeps him out of transition and off the foul line. Different player, but the latter didn't go so well against Lamar Stevens at Penn State. Coffey shoots an average of nearly six-and-a-half free throws per game.
G - 22 Gabe Kalscheur (6-4, 200, Fr.)
Minnesota's freshman guard is the Gophers' third-leading scorer and producing lately. He's made three or more threes in eight games this season and each of the past three, and is shooting 38 percent from deep.
KEY PLAYERS
C - 25 Daniel Oturu (6-10, 225, Fr.)
Oturu and Trevion Williams will make for a matchup between two of the best young big men in the Big Ten, maybe the two best. Oturu is tall, long and wiry and a very good rebounder, averaging more than seven in only 22 minutes per game.
G - 11 Isaiah Washington (6-1, 195, So.)
Washington can give Minnesota some instant offense off the bench, but he's been pretty inefficient this season, shooting just 32 percent and 22 percent from three. He's not a great shooter, but he did make a couple threes against Purdue in Minneapolis last season in the Boilermakers' rout.
|DEFENSIVE GLASS
|DRIBBLE CONTAINMENT
|STRONG WITH BALL
|
Obviously. This is Minnesota's bread and butter with Jordan Murphy and Daniel Oturu in its frontcourt, and Purdue's biggest vulnerability at the moment, it would appear. Penn State almost beat Purdue with offensive rebounds. Minnesota can do the same if Purdue isn't better.
|
Purdue took a step backward defensively at Penn State, struggling to contain the dribble, and simply not giving as strong an effort throughout its lineup as it had been. Minnesota is going to drive the basketball from most every position and it excels at drawing fouls.
|
Purdue is in the Big Ten race in large part because it's not turned the ball over much, but it had some lapses in the second half at Penn State that made it a game, basically, and Minnesota could bring some additional pressure. Such things haven't fazed Purdue this season, but that doesn't mean they can't.
PREDICTION: PURDUE 73, MINNESOTA 65
This is a bit of a worrisome matchup for Purdue, because Minnesota's strengths — rebounding and dribble penetration, primarily — line up perfectly with elements that almost cost Purdue a win at Penn State. But every game is different and the Boilermakers have been excellent at home. But they must be on high alert after the scare in State College.
In advance of the Dec. 20 beginning of college football's early signing period, and with most of Purdue's 2019 recruiting class, GoldandBlack.com will take a closer look at each position's anticipated signees.