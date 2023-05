Matt Painter has a habit of hitting on one class, redefining and propelling his program with a collection of freshman that over perform from day one.



But which class has defined his program most? The Baby Boilers are clearly the first, but does a lottery pick and National Player of the Year have the chance to supplant them as the pinnacle of Purdue basketball?



Zach Edey's decision might tip the scale for Painter's best recruiting class, but is the future even brighter?



Purdue's 2024 class just received another commitment to go along with Kanon Catchings and Jack Benter and Painter is still on the recruiting trail. Two names stand out as potential additions.



Will 2024 be Matt Painter's next great recruiting class?