GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue 2021 target Caleb Furst

Purdue 2021 recruiting target Caleb Furst was one of three Boilermaker junior-to-be targets at Hamilton Southeastern Friday night. (GoldandBlack.com)
FISHERS — Friday night in the Indianapolis area, the second June evaluation period opened with some of Purdue's top 2021 targets playing under the same roof.

Get a look at one of them, Rivals.com four-star big man Caleb Furst, in action from his first two games at the Charlie Hughes Shootout's Hamilton Southeastern location in the video below.

Also, read more about Friday's games here.

