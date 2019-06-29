Breakdown ($): 2020 recruiting for Purdue | Five Questions | GoldandBlack.com event coverage hub

FISHERS — Friday night in the Indianapolis area, the second June evaluation period opened with some of Purdue's top 2021 targets playing under the same roof.

Get a look at one of them, Rivals.com four-star big man Caleb Furst, in action from his first two games at the Charlie Hughes Shootout's Hamilton Southeastern location in the video below.

