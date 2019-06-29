GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue 2021 target Caleb Furst
FISHERS — Friday night in the Indianapolis area, the second June evaluation period opened with some of Purdue's top 2021 targets playing under the same roof.
Get a look at one of them, Rivals.com four-star big man Caleb Furst, in action from his first two games at the Charlie Hughes Shootout's Hamilton Southeastern location in the video below.
Also, read more about Friday's games here.
