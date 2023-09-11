

Matt Painter and Purdue Basketball has stepped into the national spotlight with back to back seasons being ranked #1 in the country including last year's 'rebuilding' year that included starting two true freshman guards.



Zach Edey, reigning National Player of the Year, is returning for a team primed to make it three years in a row on top. It's unprecedented times to be a Boilermaker fan. As Matt Painter told me earlier this year, Purdue has never had this kind of success.



Part of that success is Painter's ability to stack recruiting classes. Despite Jaden Ivey leaving after his sophomore year, Purdue had even more success last season. A lot of that had to do with Purdue's 2022 class including two true freshman, Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith, who were starters for day one for Purdue.



Myles Colvin is Purdue's only 2023 commit with Purdue losing only one player to graduation this past season, and another to transfer in Brandon Newman.



But Purdue's future looks as promising as its present with a strong looking 2024 class with two four-star commits, Kanon Catchings and Raleigh Burgess, and three-star Jack Benter set to join Purdue next off-season. There's room for Painter to add to the class with Travis Perry a possible third four-star recruit out of Kentucky that's had Purdue near the top of his list all year.



But those are all soon to be tomorrows.



With summer opening up recruits for contact with schools, Purdue and Matt Painter has started to show its hand on who its looking for the 2026 class. Here's a quick look at three 2026 targets Purdue has already talked to and what they have to say about Purdue basketball.