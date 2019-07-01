Purdue basketball recruiting: Three thoughts following June
June in college basketball recruiting has changed, with there now being a few off-campus evaluation periods prior to July, on top of all the usual visit activity normally associated with the month.
Here are a couple quick thoughts on the Purdue basketball recruiting landscape following June.
THE 2021 CLASS IN INDIANA — AND FOR PURDUE — IS LOADED
There's good news and bad news here.
The good news: The state of Indiana's 2021 class is deeper than it's been in quite some times, from the high end on down. The high end is marked by top-shelf talent like Khristian Lander, Caleb Furst and, people are now finding out, Trey Kaufman, but in a lot of other years, players like Luke Goode and JR Konieczny are on the offer board already, or at least very close to it.
But, the bad news: As of this moment, Purdue has only Nojel Eastern's and Matt Haarms' scholarships to offer for that class, just those two.
