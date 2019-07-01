There's good news and bad news here.

The good news: The state of Indiana's 2021 class is deeper than it's been in quite some times, from the high end on down. The high end is marked by top-shelf talent like Khristian Lander, Caleb Furst and, people are now finding out, Trey Kaufman, but in a lot of other years, players like Luke Goode and JR Konieczny are on the offer board already, or at least very close to it.

But, the bad news: As of this moment, Purdue has only Nojel Eastern's and Matt Haarms' scholarships to offer for that class, just those two.