Saturday in Mackey Arena, Purdue basketball holds its annual fan day event, with the men's and women's teams signing autographs for roughly an hour beginning at 11 a.m., followed by the men's team scrimmaging beginning at 12:30.

Historically, the scrimmage portion has been comprised of three, 10-minute, split-squad games.

Below, a look at a few items worth watching in what amounts to the 2019-2020 Boilermakers' first public competition.

Style: Look, this is just a scrimmage, and the split-squad nature of it means that combinations and lineup variations will be all over the map, but Purdue's figuring out now how it's going to play, and after running as guard-centric a scheme as can be last season, this year's team is expected to be built around its bigs — Matt Haarms and Trevion Williams, notably — and that may include lineups that feature them playing together as more than just a situational gimmick. And Evan Boudreaux will primarily play the 4 position now after being a center last season. That in itself constitutes a "bigger" lineup in general.

While it stands to reason to suggest Purdue would scheme to get the ball inside exponentially more than last season, it does view Haarms and Williams as good players and not just good big men, and with Williams being an outstanding passer for a post player and Haarms being such a pick-and-roll threat, you should see more action set up to put them in position to make plays, and not just necessarily score. Haarms may be more of a three-point threat this season, too.

Purdue is going to want to get Nojel Eastern in more positions to score and the same for Aaron Wheeler, who Matt Painter says needs "as many dunks and threes as possible."

Purdue's not going to tear up its playbook from last season's Carsen Edwards- and Ryan Cline-carried offense, but this is a very different team and Saturday may at least give some modest indications of how Purdue's coaches intend to use it.

Purdue's not going to reinvent college basketball offense this season or anything like that, but it is worth noting, too, that new associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry could bring some NBA influence to the table as he succeeds Greg Gary in overseeing the offense.