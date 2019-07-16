NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — This past weekend, Ethan Morton concluded his grassroots basketball career by helping his New York Renaissance team to the round of eight at the Peach Jam.

It was a positive outcome for the Purdue guard recruit to end his summer basketball career, one that wasn't always smooth.

"Don't get me wrong. It helped me get recruited and put me in positions to do USA Basketball and camps, and playing the EYBL, it's such a great circuit," Morton said, "but it's why I'm going to Purdue, because the system is so great. AAU, it's not really systems — it's getting together a bunch of good players and going and playing. It's no secret that it's probably not tailor-made for what I do, necessarily."

The Rivals.com four-star guard did have his ups and downs this spring and summer with the Rens, "just trying to find a rhythm," as he put it, playing for a highly talented team for which one of best passers in the nation, and a player built structure, was a bystander for countless no-pass possessions. That's sort of the nature of the summer game, though: It's up-tempo, and typically the first acceptable look is acted upon, and on a team like the Rens, with sharp-shooting guard R.J. Davis' quick trigger and the nation's No. 1 player in 2021, Jonathan Kuminga, on his team, this was not an environment for the methodical.