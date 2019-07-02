News More News
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue commit Jaden Ivey at Charlie Hughes Shootout

Purdue basketball commitment Jaden Ivey is the top-ranked recruiting prospect in Indiana according to Rivals.com (GoldandBlack.com)
CARMEL — Having committed to Purdue long ago, Jaden Ivey played out the new June evaluation periods without having to worry about recruiting, as the Rivals.com four-star prospect and No. 1-ranked prospect in Indiana played for his Mishawaka Marian team in the summer.

For a look at Ivey in action from his games against Culver Academies and Westview Sunday at the Charlie Hughes Shootout in Carmel, check out the following GoldandBlack.com video.

