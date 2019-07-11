News More News
Newly offered four-star center expects to visit Purdue

Rivals.com four-star center Ryan Kalkbrenner now holds a Purdue offer and says he'll likely visit the Boilermakers later this summer.
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Purdue's search for a frontline player to likely complete a strong 2020 class is no one-man pursuit.

That much was made clear in June when Boilermaker coaches offered a scholarship to Rivals.com four-star center Ryan Kalkbrenner of Trinity Catholic in St. Louis.

"They'd been talking to me for a while," Kalkbrenner said Wednesday night at the Peach Jam in North Augusta, "but part of it was they like to offer people when they come on campus, but I just haven't been able to come up with a date to get there, so they ended up offering me before I could get to campus.

"They think I'd fit in their program and they've obviously doing a really good job developing great bigs. Every year they have good bigs and they think I could continue that."

With an offer issued to Rivals.com's No. 68-ranked player in the rising senior class, Purdue is seemingly in line to get the 7-footer on its campus later this summer.

