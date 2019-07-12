NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — As Hunter Dickinson gradually works toward decision mode, Purdue now has a more crowded field to deal with in its pursuit of the blue-chip Class of 2020 center.

The Rivals.com four-star big man from DeMatha Catholic in Maryland added in June offers from North Carolina, Michigan and Tennessee and has seen Florida State being particularly active in recruiting him. That new group might make for some potentially interesting entries into the recruitment of Rivals.com's No. 28 player nationally.

Wednesday night at the Peach Jam, Dickinson said he'd likely cut his list to 10 or fewer within two weeks.

"That's why I wanted to wait the two weeks, to make sure all the schools that are interested have a chance," Dickinson said. ... "I think the schools that really prioritizing me are recruiting me hard right now, so I feel I have a good mix of schools.”

Purdue is far from new to the mix for the 7-footer.

