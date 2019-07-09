Purdue Basketball Recruiting: July Evaluation period primer
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — This month, the New July debuts in basketball recruiting, but this week's first period was largely untouched amidst the NCAA's sweeping changes to summer recruiting.
Coaches will still flock to large-scale events put on by Nike, adidas and Under Armour.
Here's a quick look at who's where, and where Purdue's coaches will spend the rest of the week, as the evaluation period runs Wednesday through Sunday.
THE PEACH JAM — North Augusta, S.C.
Football crossover
PEACH INVITATIONAL - Augusta, Ga.
adidas Summer Championships — Birmingham, Ala.
UNDER ARMOUR ASSOCIATION — ATLANTA
