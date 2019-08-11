Breakdown ($): 2020 recruiting for Purdue | Five Questions | GoldandBlack.com event coverage hub

As Purdue pursues Ryan Kalkbrenner as a Class of 2020 target, the four-star big man's unofficial visit last week was of paramount importance for the Boilermakers.

The 7-footer from Trinity Catholic in St. Louis had never been to Purdue prior, so the unofficial visit key in determining whether it would be viable in the crowded field of those pursuing Rivals.com's No. 69-ranked player nationally in his class.

"It was really impressive. I got to see the engineering program and that really stood out to me, one of the best I've seen," said Kalkbrenner, a 4.0 student who said he's considering studying chemical engineering. "I got to spend time with the coaches and see campus, and that was really nice. When I was meeting with the coaches, they talked a lot about the success they've had the past few years, which has obviously been very impressive, going to all those Sweet 16s and things like that."