MORE: The 3-2-1: Purdue's win vs. Maryland | GoldandBlack.com blog: Purdue-Maryland | Twin City Superstore Videso: Hopkins, Plummer, Bell, Trice | Gold and Black Radio Express: Purdue's win vs. Maryland | Twin City Superstore Video: Jeff Brohm after Maryland win | Hopkins' big day shows he's still an elite tight end | Final thoughts: Purdue's win vs. Maryland | Grading the Boilermakers

PDF: Purdue-Maryland statistics

Ten things you need to know about Purdue’s 40-14 to Maryland.

1. Cory Trice may be a rising star. He was all over the field today and basically iced the game with a 37-yard pick in the dying moments of the first half. He added another pick in the third quarter. Trice is the first Boiler with two interceptions in a game since Markus Bailey at Indiana on Nov. 26, 2016. The 6-3 redshirt freshman is a looming figure on the edge who was moved from safety to corner in August. Trice said then he hadn’t played corner since middle school.

“We always thought Cory had some great promise,” said Jeff Brohm. “He came in as a safety. So, really, he has been a safety his whole life. Due to our situation, we asked him to move to corner because it was a position of need, we didn’t have the depth we wanted. He went over there, and he’s green there, he’s raw. Because of it, he lacks fear. He just goes out there and plays. Doesn’t know any different. And he competes and he challenges some things.”

2. Not ready to say “Elijah, who?” yet. But, golly, Jack Plummer took a big step in his development today. After being battered for 10 sacks last week at Penn State, the redshirt freshman enjoyed a coming-out party of sorts on this sun-splashed day in Ross-Ade Stadium. Plummer hit 33-of-41 passes for 420 yards with three TDs. And he was sacked just one time.

“I think last week, a lot of things happened, pressure, losing a little confidence as the game goes on, which happens,” said Brohm. “I think he has done a great job of studying the things he needs to get better at. Going out and working hard at it. I thought we did a much better job of helping him a little bit. But he executed. Threw some accurate footballs. Took care of the ball, was a good leader, had more poise, I thought, in the pocket.”

3. Freshman party. Purdue’s first three touchdowns were scored by true freshmen: 23-yard TD catch by David Bell, a 4-yard TD run by King Doerue and a 59-yard TD catch by Milton Wright. Oh, and the fourth TD was tallied by redshirt freshman cornerback Cory Trice on a 37-yard pick six. Gives you an indication of how young—and potential-laden—this program is.

“I think we got some good young talent,” said Brohm. “You know what? The time now is for them to play. Our goal is to win now, though. We are gonna try to win now. We will try to improve to get better, but the guys are up due to our situation.”

Story continues below video