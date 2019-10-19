1. Will Purdue make a bowl? Gotta like its chances, despite today's result. The defense seems to have found something since the second half of the Penn State game. The Boilermakers have allowed just four TDs in the last 10 quarters. The aggressive approach is paying dividends. No doubt, Nick Holt's defense kept Purdue in the game.



2. Can this offense live and die by the pass? Past teams across the nation have shown you can win and be pass-heavy. Check out Mike Leach's squads over the years. The Boilermakers entered the day with 22 pass plays of over 20 yards. Today, Purdue had less than 50 yards rushing and over 300 passing.



3. Will we see more of senior running backs Richie Worship and Tario Fuller? Worship saw action today and had a carry. Fuller didn’t get on the field. Maybe their veteran presence would juice up an often listless rushing game. If they are healthy enough to play, why not let them get carries? Purdue has one run all season of over 20 yards: a 26-yarder by King Doerue vs. Maryland. This offense needs the oomph of a run game in the red zone.

