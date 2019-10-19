Twin City Superstore video: Jeff Brohm after Iowa loss
MORE: Gold & Black Radio Express: Purdue loses at Iowa | Ten things you need to know about Purdue's loss at Iowa | David Bell takes another step in his development | Final thoughts: Purdue's loss to Iowa
Jeff Brohm discusses the loss to Iowa.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.