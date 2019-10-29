Twin City Superstore Video: Coach Chris Barclay talk RBs and more
MORE: Gold and Black Radio: A look at Purdue football | First look: Nebraska | Brohm: "Jack Plummer will start for us" | Opponent View: Nebraska | Data Driven: Nebraska | Coach's Corner: Bell's development has been a sweet treat
Purdue RB coach Chris Barclay talks about his backs, Nebraska and more after practice on Tuesday.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.