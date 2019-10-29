MORE: Gold and Black Radio: A look at Purdue football | First look: Nebraska | Brohm: "Jack Plummer will start for us" | Opponent View: Nebraska | Data Driven: Nebraska



David Bell didn’t usually wear a costume on Halloween when he was a kid. But he still got the candy.

“I didn’t really dress up when I was younger,” he said. “We just went to get candy.”

His favorite candy? Kit Kat.

Bell has become a favorite among the wide receivers when it comes to catching passes this season. The true freshman leads the squad with 44 catches for 653 yards (14.8 ypc) with four touchdowns. Did he anticipate this type of production when he arrived from Warren Central High as the No. 1 player in the state by Rivals.com?

"I didn't expect the stats that I have now," said Bell. "I kind of expected Rondale (Moore) to play the whole season. If he had played the whole season, I know that my targets would have been limited and I would have had to make the best of my opportunities. I kind of exceeded my goals coming into the season."

But team-wise, Bell isn't happy. He wishes Purdue was better than its 2-6 record. He is used to winning ... a lot, which he did at Warren Central.

“For us, losing, it was very frustrating,” he said. “For us to just go out there and not do what we do was a lot of frustration.

“It’s just more mental. Even though we are 2-6, we have to approach every practice and every game with 100 percent effort. If we don’t, our record can only get worse and we want it to keep improving."

The Boilermakers welcome Nebraska (4-4 overall; 2-3 Big Ten) on Saturday knowing they have to beat the Cornhuskers then win the three games after that (at Northwestern, at Wisconsin, vs. Indiana) to become bowl eligible.

"We do feel a sense of urgency. We do know the situation that we are in right now. We know that we have to win our last four games to qualify for a bowl. If we come out here and practice hard, hopefully we can win our last four games."