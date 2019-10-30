Coach's Corner: Goal No. 1 is to stop Nebraska's RPO
To say George Karlaftis has had an instant impact would be an understatement.
The true freshman from West Lafayette High School arguably has been Purdue’s best player on defense in 2019. How good has he been? Karlaftis leads the nation’s freshmen in sacks with six. That sack total is the most for a Boilermaker in a season since Kawann Short had seven in 2012.
Want more? Karlaftis is eighth in the Big Ten in TFLs with 12.5. And he is third on the team in tackles with 39. He even has an interception and two passes broken up.
“It's a cool statistic," said Karlaftis about his sack total ranking No. 1. “I’m still gonna do the same thing every day. Come here, go to work, come out here and play 100 percent. That doesn't really effect what I am doing: Game-planning for Nebraska and not thinking about anything else.”
That single-mindedness has been key to Karlaftis' excelling. According to Pro Football Focus metrics, the 6-4, 265-pound Karlaftis is the No. 4 graded player on the Boilermaker defense. Among other eye-popping team-leading numbers for Karlaftis:
• 40 pressures
•11 hits
•22 hurries
A key to those numbers has been Karlaftis' ability to keep his body in shape.
"Our strength coaches do a great job,” he said. “Whatever I need, they’ll do for me. I haven’t felt too physically overpowered this year—a couple plays here or there. The technique that I've gotten kind of makes up for it. I haven't really felt overpowered. … Going into the next few games and next year, I'm trying to be physically dominant over the opponent.”
Karlaftis says he weighs around 263. And, he's feel good as the season hits the home stretch.
"I think I’ve gotten way stronger, actually,” said Karlaftis. "Just getting bigger, getting leaner, getting stronger, faster, all that kind of stuff. That is what I’ve planned for in the offseason.”
In the spring, he'd like to weight 275. But, he wants to maintain his burst.
"I don't wanna lose any speed," he said.
Karlaftis' will try to use that speed to mute the Nebraska offense and its RPO. This is must-win time for the Boilermakers (2-6 overall; 1-4 Big Ten), who need to win each of their remaining four games to qualify for a bowl for the third season in a row. It begins Saturday at noon ET in Ross-Ade Stadium vs. the Cornhuskers (4-4 overall; 2-3 Big Ten).
"They are as talented of a group as we've faced all year," said co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter. "They have three or four really good running backs, really good receivers. In my opinion, they have two or three NFL tight ends. ... We have to be ready to play."
Tackling machine
Ben Holt knows what's coming. He knows all about Nebraska' RPO. And, in typical Holt fashion, he's excited about the opportunity to defend a scheme that has posed some problems for Purdue this season.
Remember the Minnesota game, when the Golden Gophers notched 488 yards (396 pass) in a 38-31 victory in Ross-Ade Stadium earlier this season? Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan was a magician that day, hitting 21-of-22 passes with four TDs.
“Great team, run the ball well,” said Holt. “Think they are third in the conference in running. They have a good running back and they have a good running quarterback. It’s gonna be a fun game.”
The Huskers will be dangerous as they fight for their bowl life, like Purdue. The Cornhuskers--who have lost two in a row and three of four--could get a big lift this week from the return of sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez. He has missed the last two games with an apparent knee injury. He is an electric talent that passed for 323 yards, threw for two touchdowns and ran for 91 in a loss at Nebraska last season.
“Obviously, have to play the run and the pass,” said Holt. “You just have to be more sound, which we are. We just have to see it better. It’s more a recognition. The more times you see it. You gotta read the quarterback. A good quarterback will really ride it in there and the pull it out out at the last second. It's pretty hard to play. “
Holt's veteran hand will help deal with a Husker attack that is No. 5 in the Big Ten in total offense (413.4 ypg). Where would this defense be without the fiery 5-11, 225-pound Holt?
The son of defensive coordinator Nick Holt, Ben Holt arrived from Western Kentucky as a grad transfer and has proceeded to pace Purdue in tackles with 79. That’s almost twice as many as the next closest competitor, defensive end Derrick Barnes with 40. That tackle total (9.9 per game) puts Holt at No. 2 in the Big Ten in stops. His 17-tackle effort vs. TCU earlier this season was the most prolific tackling effort by a Purdue player since Willie Fells had 21 in a game in 1997. Holt also has five TFLs and a sack. He'll put those tackling skills to the test vs. the Husker RPO.
"For linebackers, when they start pulling, that’s an automatic run read for us ever since we played football," said Holt. "That's tough. You just have to be more sound, which we are. We just have to see it better. It’s more a recognition, the more times you see it (the better). You gotta read the quarterback. A good quarterback will really ride it in there and the pull it out at the last second. It's pretty hard to play."
Stop the RPO
When Navon Mosley turned on the Nebraska film, he wasn't shocked by what he saw.
"Man, just what I expected," he said. "Explosive. Big plays. Man, they got weapons on weapons. They got running backs. They got receivers. It's exaclty what I was expecting.
The 6-0, 200-pound senior from West Bloomfield, Mich., knows Purdue's defense will be challenged by the Cornhuskers' RPO. And the expected return of Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez from a knee injury could make the defense's task that much tougher.
"You know he can run," said Mosley. "He can throw it 60, 70 yards. You have to be aware anytime he's on the field. He can make big plays."
Does Mosley think the Boilermaker defense has become better vs. the RPO?
"Earlier in the season, we definitely didn't play the RPO how we should have," said Mosley. "Just being more mindful of what people are trying to do, trying to get you to bite to get some easy open throws. And making sure everyone in the back end is taking a proper angle."
Mosley, who is fourth on the squad in tackles with 35, and the Purdue defense is No. 11 in the Big Ten vs. the run (167.9 ypg) and No. 12 vs. the pass (244.3 ypg). The Boilermakers are No. 11 in total defense (412.1 ypg). Generating turnovers has been an issue. Purdue is No. 12 in the Big Ten at minus-eight. The defense has only eight takeaways (six interceptions; two fumbles recovered) in eight games. Mosley is buckled up and ready to try to improve those numbers. What exactly are his responsibilities on the RPO?
"What happens on a RPO is the QB might be reading a linebacker, he might be reading a down safety," said Mosley. "If he can get that guy to bite, he's throwing it right behind him. A lot of offenses now, they're getting so innovated and smart they are running a slant or a post right into the space (that is open) and the QB is dumping it down."
