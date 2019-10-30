MORE: Gold and Black Radio: A look at Purdue football | First look: Nebraska | Brohm: "Jack Plummer will start for us" | Opponent View: Nebraska | Data Driven: Nebraska | Coach's Corner: Bell's development has been a sweet treat | Updates: Brohm radio show

To say George Karlaftis has had an instant impact would be an understatement.

The true freshman from West Lafayette High School arguably has been Purdue’s best player on defense in 2019. How good has he been? Karlaftis leads the nation’s freshmen in sacks with six. That sack total is the most for a Boilermaker in a season since Kawann Short had seven in 2012.

Want more? Karlaftis is eighth in the Big Ten in TFLs with 12.5. And he is third on the team in tackles with 39. He even has an interception and two passes broken up.

“It's a cool statistic," said Karlaftis about his sack total ranking No. 1. “I’m still gonna do the same thing every day. Come here, go to work, come out here and play 100 percent. That doesn't really effect what I am doing: Game-planning for Nebraska and not thinking about anything else.”

That single-mindedness has been key to Karlaftis' excelling. According to Pro Football Focus metrics, the 6-4, 265-pound Karlaftis is the No. 4 graded player on the Boilermaker defense. Among other eye-popping team-leading numbers for Karlaftis:

• 40 pressures

•11 hits

•22 hurries

A key to those numbers has been Karlaftis' ability to keep his body in shape.

"Our strength coaches do a great job,” he said. “Whatever I need, they’ll do for me. I haven’t felt too physically overpowered this year—a couple plays here or there. The technique that I've gotten kind of makes up for it. I haven't really felt overpowered. … Going into the next few games and next year, I'm trying to be physically dominant over the opponent.”

Karlaftis says he weighs around 263. And, he's feel good as the season hits the home stretch.

"I think I’ve gotten way stronger, actually,” said Karlaftis. "Just getting bigger, getting leaner, getting stronger, faster, all that kind of stuff. That is what I’ve planned for in the offseason.”

In the spring, he'd like to weight 275. But, he wants to maintain his burst.

"I don't wanna lose any speed," he said.

Karlaftis' will try to use that speed to mute the Nebraska offense and its RPO. This is must-win time for the Boilermakers (2-6 overall; 1-4 Big Ten), who need to win each of their remaining four games to qualify for a bowl for the third season in a row. It begins Saturday at noon ET in Ross-Ade Stadium vs. the Cornhuskers (4-4 overall; 2-3 Big Ten).

"They are as talented of a group as we've faced all year," said co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter. "They have three or four really good running backs, really good receivers. In my opinion, they have two or three NFL tight ends. ... We have to be ready to play."