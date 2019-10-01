This is Jack Plummer's team now. And quarterback’s coach Brian Brohm has confidence in his new leader.

“I thought he did pretty good (vs. TCU), given the circumstance,” said Brohm. “You could see his growth, his confidence level being a lot higher in the Minnesota game.”

Plummer, a redshirt freshman, made his first career start Sept. 14 vs. TCU with Elijah Sindelar out with a concussion. Plummer came off the bench last Saturday after Sindelar suffered a left shoulder injury in the first quarter. The fifth-year senior could be out for several weeks.

"If I know I can learn something, I'm gonna learn it," said Plummer. "It'll bug me if I don't know what's happening."



Against Minnesota, Plummer appeared to know what was happening. He connected on 23-of-41 passes for 245 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Purdue lost, 38-31, but Plummer rallied the team from a 38-17 hole to near victory.



Against TCU, Plummer completed 13-of-29 passes for 181 yards with a touchdown and two picks. Now, the 6-5, 220-pound Plummer will make his second career start on Saturday—and his first on he road—when 1-3 Purdue plays at 4-0 Penn State. KIckoff is noon ET.

“The offense doesn’t really change (with Plummer in for Sindelar),” said Brohm. “With Elijah, he has one of the best arms I’ve ever been around. I have been around Aaron Rodgers, and it’s close to that level of arm talent. Jack doesn’t throw it quite that hard so, the deep ball, the deep in cut, the deep over, we are still gone do that stuff. That was Elijah’s strengths. We did a lot of that stuff with Elijah and we’ll still do quite a bit of that stuff. Jack has a really good understanding of the offense, so the full playbook is wide open. And he adds a little dimension of being able to carry the football and run with it and make some plays with his feet.”

Plummer will be challenged by a rugged Penn State defense that pitched a shutout at Maryland last week. And Beaver Stadium traditionally is one of the loudest and most intimidating venues in the Big Ten.

“This will be his first time playing on the road,” said Brohm. “That's a pretty big atmosphere to go into for your first time getting into a game on the road. I think he'll handle it well. He will prepare himself the best he can. We have to get him all geared up for all of the noise communication it's gonna take with the offensive line, getting him to speak up, be loud, be confident. … I look forward to seeing what he can do out there.”

