MORE: Coordinator's Corner: Playing Vandy special for Hopkins | Weekly Word | Opponent View: Vanderbilt | Data Driven: Vanderbilt

Safety Jalen Graham played all 82 plays at Nevada. Defensive end George Karlaftis took part in 77 snaps last Friday. It was a big workload for both true freshmen in their college debuts. Did Graham expect to play so much?

“Not really,” he said. “It was a great experience. Now, I want to build on it.”

The only other Boilermaker defenders who played as much as Graham and Karlaftis were sophomore cornerbacks Kenneth Major (76) and Dedrick Mackey (82), junior cornerback Simeon Smiley (81), senior linebacker Markus Bailey (82), junior defensive end Derrick Barnes (81), senior linebacker Ben Holt (78) and senior safety Navon Mosley (71).

Not only did Graham and Karlaftis play a lot ... but they also more than held their own.

“I thought (Graham) did well,” said Purdue co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter. “Basically, he played the whole game. … For his first start, I thought he did quite well.”

Safety Marvin Grant made his debut as a "dime" back, playing 12 snaps. Redshirt freshman cornerback Cory Trice played six snaps. Upfront, redshirt freshmen linemen Lawrence Johnson (27) and Brandon Deen (47) also saw action.

According to Pro Football Focus metrics, Graham rated as Purdue’s second-best defensive player. He finished with four tackles. The only Purdue defender who rated higher than Graham, according to PFF, was Major.

Karlaftis was just as impressive as Graham.

“He got pressure on the quarterback, he was harassing the quarterback all night,” said Pointdexter. “The stats don’t show that he had a high sack number, but pressures he had early on were a big factor in how we could play coverage back there.”

Karlaftis was the No. 4 rated Purdue defender, according to PFF. He had four tackles, half a sack and 1.5 TFLs. The West Lafayette High product was always buzzing around the Nevada backfield. Both Karlaftis and Graham graduated high school early and took part in spring drills. No doubt, that has hastened their development.

"Look, they are good players,” said Poindexter. “They both were here in the spring, so we kinda knew what we had with both players. So kudos to them for having the mental toughness to go on the road for their first college game. I’m pretty sure their nerves were wracked. They settled in. And after they settled in, we just let them play.”

If Poindexter had to do it over again, however, he may have rotated more liberally.

"We probably could have used more d-line, probably more secondary guys, even linebackers," he said. "Overall, I think we could have used a couple more players … just give a guy a series or two of rest. It all adds up at the end of a game. You see guys who had 80 plays … probably if you could have had them down to 60, 65, it might been the difference. But who knows?

"Sometimes, the game gets going a certain way and you feel good, you are in a groove. It’s hard to say, let’s make a change here especially when they really weren’t pushing on us or moving the ball that much in the first half. Just like the players, we as coaches learn from Game One to Game Two. We have a plan going into this week."

Story continues below video