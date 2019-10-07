Here's an early look at Purdue's sixth opponent in 2019, the Maryland Terrapins: Time: Saturday, Noon ET Location: Ross-Ade Stadium Surface: Bermuda Grass Capacity: 57,236 (Tickets Available) Schedule/records: Maryland 3-2 overall, 1-1 Big Ten in 2019, 5-7, 3-6 in 2018; Purdue 1-4, 0-2 in 2019, 6-7, 5-4 in 2018 Series notes: Maryland leads the all-time series 2-0, 1-0 as a member of the Big Ten. Purdue has managed just a touchdown in each of the meetings, as the host Terps crushed Purdue 50-7 on Oct. 1, 2016 and spanked the Boilermakers 24-7 on Dec. 29, 2006 in the Champs Sports Bowl. TV: BTN Early line: Maryland -2, (has since moved to -5.5)

Maryland is explosive, or at least it was versus Rutgers

Maryland didn't do much offensively for the first 25 minutes versus lowly, but amped-up Rutgers. But once it got going, it steamrolled the Scarlet Knights. The Terrapins had five touchdowns of 23 yards or longer and scored three touchdowns on three consecutive offensive plays in the second quarter in snapping a two-game losing streak. Javon Leake scored three of those touchdowns, quarterback Josh Jackson threw for two and Anthony McFarland Jr. recorded two more as Maryland used the big play to rip Rutgers 48-7 on Saturday. Leake opened the second half with a 100-yard kickoff return, McFarland added an 80-yard touchdown run and Leake closed out the scoring with a 12-yard touchdown run. In all, Maryland's running back trio of McFarland, Leake and Tayon Fleet-Davis for the game combined for 270 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns

Does Maryland have an injured quarterback?

Starting quarterback Josh Jackson went down with an ankle injury late in the second quarter. After being carted off to the locker room, he returned to the sideline in the second half in street clothes and on crutches. He was replaced by Tyrrell Pigrome. Purdue fans might remember that Pigrome appeared in the 2016 meeting between Purdue and Maryland in a backup role as well getting some mop-up time in the 50-7 blowout. Pigrome, a skilled runner, showed good accuracy in completing 13 of 18 passes for 111 yards. Jackson was also solid, completing nine of 16 passes for 179 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. It is not clear who will get the nod this week as Jackson, while at Virginia Tech, had his 2018 season ended with a leg injury in September, 2018.

So who is the real Maryland? Is there hope for Purdue

After its 2-0 start, which included a 79-0 season-opening win over Howard and a 63-20 thrashing of nationally-ranked Syracuse, the Terps lost a 20-17 decision at Temple and then were thrashed at home 59-0 by Penn State. It started slow against Rutgers before blowing Rutgers out. Which team will Purdue see on Saturday? Also, while right now it seems unlikely, Purdue's path to the post season and six victories includes winning all of its remaining home games. Maryland, Illinois, Nebraska and Indiana are beatable if the Boilermakers can some how gather themselves. Of course, in this scenario, Purdue would have to steal one on the road too...with the Nov. 9 game at Northwestern the most reasonable option.

Brohm on Maryland