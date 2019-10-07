MORE: First look: Maryland | Gold and Black Radio podcast: Maryland



Purdue’s struggles along the offensive line are well-documented.

Youth and injury have hampered the group. And the struggles were on full display in last week’s 35-7 loss at Penn State. Time and again, Nittany Lions were in the face of Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer, who was sacked 10 times. And the Boilermakers had minus-19 yards rushing. No shock to see that Purdue ranks second-to-last in the nation in rushing (50.8 ypg).

Purdue has mixed and matched personnel all season, looking for a configuration that clicks. And the tinkering continues this week with some radical changes.

“Well, you know, we want to try to still have some competition but definitely try to maybe start to settle on some guys we feel good about,” said Jeff Brohm at his Monday press conference.

The changes: 1. Left guard Mark Stickford for Alex Criddle; 2. Center Sam Garvin for Viktor Beach; 3. Right tackle Eric Miller for Will Bramel.

“I think Will Bramel is going to be a good player,” said Brohm. “We want to create some competition there. Eric Miller played a little bit. Those guys will both play at that position. I think at the left guard position, Mark Stickford as of right now will get the nod, depending how practice goes, and Alex Criddle will play, as well. Those guys will rotate. You saw Jimmy McKenna at the very end (of the Penn State game). We'll see how he practices this week at the center position.”

Turns out, Beach hasn’t been 100 percent. He missed most of spring ball with a back issue.



“Viktor has been injured all year,” said Brohm. “He hasn't practiced hardly at all, and I think he gives us his all during the game, but he can't function the way he normally would if he was healthy, and it's hurt us.

“So we're going to let Sam go out there and play as hard as he can and see how that goes and he'll be backed up by Bramel and Victor, and wouldn't surprise me if you see those guys play but we're going to give Sam a shot to go out there healthy.”

Unchanged: Grant Hermanns remains at left tackle and Matt McCann at right guard, though he started the Penn State game at right tackle before flipping back to right guard after two series. Bramel started at right guard vs. Penn State before sliding back to tackle.



“I think Grant Hermanns has the most experience up front, him and Matt McCann,” said Brohm. “Those two guys have to play well for us in order for us to do well.”