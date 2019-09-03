News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 10:02:16 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com Roundtable: Purdue's most pressing concern

Abor8oimp56dd8sm2q40
Elijah Sindelar throw for four touchdowns and 400-plus yards in the opener, but committed a pair of turnovers. (USA Today Sports)
- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

In our second GoldandBlack.com Roundtable of the season, the question is this: What should be Purdue's most pressing concern following the loss at Nevada?

TOM DIENHART — GOLDANDBLACK.COM

I think it's the run game. Just how good is the line? It was OK in the opener. Maybe it will ascend each week. Maybe not. Maybe it is what it is: Meh.

Facts are facts: Purdue ran for only 96 yards (3.3 per carry) with a long run of 13 yards vs. a Mountain West team that plays a 3-3-5 scheme that is more built to stop the pass. Not a glowing endorsement for the run game.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}