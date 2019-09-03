I think it's the run game. Just how good is the line? It was OK in the opener. Maybe it will ascend each week. Maybe not. Maybe it is what it is: Meh.

Facts are facts: Purdue ran for only 96 yards (3.3 per carry) with a long run of 13 yards vs. a Mountain West team that plays a 3-3-5 scheme that is more built to stop the pass. Not a glowing endorsement for the run game.