GoldandBlack.com Roundtable: The start of training camp
More: Purdue training camp roster by position | Pre-camp coverage
Thursday, Purdue's season, in some way, begins, as the Boilermakers open Training Camp 2019 with a 5 p.m. practice.
In our first GoldandBlack.com Roundtable edition of the season, Tom Dienhart and Brian Neubert — there's only two of us, so do we even need the table to be round? — discuss the month of August to come in advance of a much-anticipated season.
WHAT'S THE MOST IMPORTANT POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT FOR PURDUE DURING CAMP?
Tom Dienhart: Without a doubt, it's the offensive line. If the unit doesn't come together, it could short-circuit what looks to be a dynamic offense. The attack appears to be loaded with playmakers like Rondale Moore, Brycen Hopkins and David Bell, among others. But the line has to do its part. Job No 1: Protect Elijah Sindelar, who has struggled to stay healthy the last two years. He needs to operate in a clean pocket and not get knocked around.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news