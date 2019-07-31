Offseason football story coverage hub
Miss anything from the end of the 2018 season to the start of 2019 training camp? Our spring and summer football content is gathered here. This page will be pinned at the top of the board.
General coverage stories
Five big concerns--and 10 little worries--as training camp opens
GoldandBlack.com Roundtable: The start of training camp
How good are the quarterbacks Purdue will face in 2019?
A look at how Purdue's last 10 coaches fared in Year Three
Like Brohm, most Power 5 coaches have an offensive background
Purdue will travel 3,287 miles in 2019
A deep-dive look at Purdue's 2019 schedule
Football season tickets on pace for largest sale in over 10 years
Will Purdue add a grad transfer?
Purdue-Notre Dame series may be going, going ... gone
Bobinski: "We have a chance to build something much more significant"
Five observations from Brohm's amended contract
Board of Trustees approves Brohm's contract
Bobinski address Ross-Ade's future, other athletic facilities
Bobinski Q&A: JPC, athletic welfare, Brohm contract, ticket prices and more
Bobinski talks playing in Indianapolis, scoreboards, stadium plans and more
Brohm talks recruiting, injuries, freshman transfers and T-shirts
Tyler Trent legacy will live on following Ross-Ade gate dedication
Purdue's new TE coach almost pursued a career with NASCAR pit crew
Inside the numbers: Special Teams
Big Ten Media Days coverage
After a stellar debut, the question begs: What will Moore do for an encore?
No question, this is Sindelar's team. But what if he gets hurt?
It wouldn't be football season at Purdue without offensive line questions
10 final notes from Purdue's 2019 Big Ten media day
Gold and Black Radio Podcast: Purdue at Big Ten Media Days
DT Lorenzo Neal at Big Ten media days.
Play or redshirt?
Play or redshirt? Forecasting the freshman defensive backs
Play or redshirt? Forecasting the freshman linebackers
Play or redshirt? Forecasting the freshman defensive linemen
Play or redshirt? Forecasting the freshman offensive linemen
Play or redshirt? Forecasting the freshman tight ends
Play or redshirt Forecasting the freshman receivers
Counting down "easiest" to "toughest" games on 2019 schedule
Game 12 | Game 11 | Game 10 | Game 9 | Game 8 | Game 7 | Game 6 | Game 5 | Game 4 | Game 3 | Game 2 | Game 1
Entrance Interviews
NOTE: RB Da'Joun Hewitt and OL Kyle Jornigan never responded to interview requests. DE George Karlaftis, OL Spencer Holstege, S Jalen Graham and QB Paul Piferi arrived in time for spring drills.