Passing offense

The final numbers look good. Jack Plummer passed for 327 yards and two touchdowns, but he hit just 30-of-50 passes (60 percent) and had crucial pick. Plummer could have been intercepted in the third and fourth quarters, too, as he hit a bit of a lull in the second half. It was a tale of two halves for Plummer: He was 16-of-22 for 162 yards with a TD in the first half. In the second half, he hit just 14-of-28 passes for 165 yards with a TD and pick. Officially, Plummer was sacked just one time, but he was harassed on numerous occasions. When the redshirt freshman was on the mark, he was hooking up with freshman David Bell. What a day the Indianapolis native enjoyed, hauling in 13 passes for 197 yards (school-record for a freshman) and a touchdown. But after making three catches on Purdue's first drive of the second half, Bell went five series without making a catch until less than four minutes were remaining in the game. Nice to see Jared Sparks play for the first time since the Vandy game. He had three catches for 17 yards.

Grade: B

Rushing offense

After rushing for a season-high 127 yards last week vs. Maryland, Purdue fell back to its norm vs. Iowa. The Boilermakers never got on track, running just 18 times for 33 yards. The long run? Nine yards. The offense had the ball in the red zone five times but came away with just two touchdowns. Getting physical on short fields is an issue. It was good to see fifth-year senior Richie Worship play for the first time in almost two years. He ran once for three yards.

Grade: D-

Overall offense

The Boilermakers finished with 360 yards but were wildly imbalanced (33 rush; 327 pass). It took a while for the attack to get on track. When it did—like in the second quarter, when Purdue hit 11-of-13 passes for 102 yards—things clicked. The offense got the ball two times in the fourth quarter with a chance to chip into Iowa's 19-10 lead ... and all Purdue could muster was a field goal. The fumble after a catch by WR Amad Anderson, Jr., killed a golden opportunity on the third drive of the game. Purdue lost the turnover battle, 2-1, after winning it each of the last two games.

Grade: C+

Passing defense

Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley enjoyed a banner day, hitting 23-of-33 passes for 260 yards with a touchdown and pick. Stanley enjoyed so much success because he typically had all day to throw. The Purdue pass rush was tepid … at best. The Boilermakers generated just one sack, and that came late by George Karlaftis. The Purdue secondary had a lot of pressure on it because of the lack of a rush. Nice pick by corner Dedrick Mackey, who almost took it to the house. It was his second interception of the season. Purdue had the ball at Iowa's 9-yard line after the pick but had to settle for a field goal to make it 19-10, Iowa, with just over 11 minutes to play in the game.

Grade: C-

Rushing defense

End Derrick Barnes said after the game that the plan was to mute the Iowa ground attack. Mission accomplished. He led the way with a team-high eight tackles. The Hawkeyes had just 102 yards on 33 carries with a long run of 21 yards. Tackle Lawrence Johnson was very active. Kudos to tackle Anthony Watts, who played 37 snaps despite a bad right elbow. Tough guy. Team guy.

Grade: B+

Overall defense

The unit did a lot of bending … but little breaking. Bottom line: Coordinator Nick Holt’s defense kept Purdue in this game, time and again making the Hawkeyes settle for field goals. (Iowa had four of them.) That continues a trend by the defense, which has yielded just five touchdowns in the last 10 quarters. The Boilermakers limited big plays (long pass 32 yards), but they needed to generate more than one turnover.

Grade: B

Special teams