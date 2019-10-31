Nebraska running game versus Purdue against the run

Purdue fans know the name from the recruiting process, but Nebraska freshman Wan'Dale Robinson (No. 1) has been the Cornhuskers hybrid, go-to guy. Yes, he will remind you of Rondale Moore, and he has much of the same elusiveness and toughness of Moore. He had one of his better games of the year last week against Indiana (83 yards rushing, 71 yards receiving). One can rest assured that Coach Jeff Brohm will make it a priority to know where Robinson is all game. But this one category comes down to Purdue's ability to stop quarterbacks Adrian Martinez (No. 2) or backup Luke McCaffrey in the run game. Martinez is known for breaking tackles and is a threat every time he has the ball. When Nebraska gets tempo in the RPO (run-pass option) game, it can be hard to stop. Nebraska's o-line has struggled at times, and there is opportunity for Purdue to win this category. Still, I give the visitors the slight advantage.



Nebraska passing game versus Purdue against the pass

The Cornhuskers passing game was fine without Martinez last week, with McCaffrey and Noah Vedral (16) combining to complete 20-of-23 passes for 294 yards against the Hoosiers. Many, if not most, didn't travel more than 10 yards, but still, if coach Scott Frost sees Martinez struggling, don't be surprised if he makes a change. Cold but dry conditions are expected for game day, and the Cornhuskers' offensive line has really struggled in just about all phases. That should present an opportunity for George Karlaftis and Co. to make its mark. Keep youf eye on (10) J.D. Spielman. The junior wide receiver is their big-play guy averaging nearly 20 yards per reception. But Martinez hasn't been very accurate throwing downfield, so there will be a premium on the Boilermakers tackling well in space as it defends the Cornhuskers' short passing game.

Purdue running game versus Nebraska against the run

Nebraska is stout in the middle of its defensive line, forcing most teams to try to beat the Huskers to the outside. The Cornhuskers linebackers have struggled to some extent, but probably not to the degree of the Boilermaker running game. Purdue's ability to have success on the perimeter in the run game has been problematic this season, and one would think that Brohm's plan will be to get the ball quick to the perimeter in the passing game. Zander Horvath did show some ability to run the ball straight ahead late in the game last week, but at least on paper, that will be running at the Cornhuskers' strength. Purdue won't win this category in all likelihood, but if it can manufacture a little bit of production in the ground game, that could make a difference.

Purdue passing game versus Nebraska against the pass

Jack Plummer had a game last week that he, and the Purdue offense, needs to put behind them. The conditions were deplorable, and the Boilermakers didn't execute at a level conducive to having any success. Expect this week to be different. Plummer will get a chance to showcase his talents in front of Drew Brees, who is expected to be at the game, and the Nebraska defense may give him that opportunity. Nebraska has really struggled in its back seven, so look for Purdue to use its short passing game to its advantage. A dry field will be a welcome sight for tight end Brycen Hopkins and David Bell. The Cornhuskers have been susceptible in the middle of the field, so expect Purdue to try to exploit that area as much as possible. A key will be how well the Boilermaker offensive line can protect Plummer. Tackle Darrion Daniels (79) and defensive end Khalil Davis (94) are the Cornhuskers' pace-setters in terms of applying pressure with 16 hurries. Fellow D-end Carlos Davis (96) is a nuisance too, recording nine hurries, and batting down three passes. Still, expect Purdue to bounce back and come up big in this category.

Special teams

The Cornhuskers special teams have really struggled in certain areas. Four different kickers have combined for just 5-of-12 on field goals and the Red and White crew have even missed a couple of extra points. The Cornhuskers longest field goal this season is just 36 yards. Isaac Armstrong (98) has been serviceable as a punter (41.8 avg), and Robinson can be dangerous in returns, though his longest kick return is just 39 yards to date. Nebraska has also allowed 24 kickoff returns this year, one of the higher numbers in the league. This may be a game that place-kicker J.D. Dellinger shines, as it could come down to a field goal at the end. That will be to Purdue's advantage.

