Twin City Superstore video: Co-OC/WR coach JaMarcus Shephard
MORE: Data Drive Vanderbilt | Coordinator's Corner: Playing Vandy special for Hopkins | Number Crunching
Purdue's co-OC/WR coach breaks down what the offense did well at Nevada, the play of the wideouts, Vanderbilt and more.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.