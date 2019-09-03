News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-03 18:22:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Twin City Superstore video: Co-OC/WR coach JaMarcus Shephard

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor

MORE: Data Drive Vanderbilt | Coordinator's Corner: Playing Vandy special for Hopkins | Number Crunching

Purdue's co-OC/WR coach breaks down what the offense did well at Nevada, the play of the wideouts, Vanderbilt and more.

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}