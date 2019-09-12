MORE: Purdue loses Bailey for season | Podcast on Markus Bailey injury | Boiling Over | Deep Dive | Weekly Word | Matchup preview: Purdue-TCU | Defense must move on without Bailey | Roundtable: Biggest surprise

Purdue’s chances for victory on Saturday night at home vs. TCU may hinge on whether quarterback Elijah Sindelar can play.

The fifth-year senior suffered a “slight concussion,” according to Jeff Brohm, in last week's home win vs. Vanderbilt. And, the Purdue coach seems optimistic he may play vs. the Horned Frogs (1-0) when the game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Ross-Ade Stadium.

“He is still in concussion protocol,” said Brohm after Thursday’s practice. “We are gonna let it play out. It will be a game-time decision.”

A reporter told Brohm that media saw Sindelar practice yesterday. And that raised the question: Can you be in concussion protocol and still practice?

“I don’t know the exact rule, so I don’t want to misstate anything,” said Brohm. “I know whatever the doctors say, we’ll have to go with. I just do what they tell me on that.”

If Sindelar can’t play, Purdue will turn to redshirt freshman Jack Plummer.

Sindelar isn’t the only player Brohm is worried about from an injury standpoint. Another is fifth-year senior starting right guard Matt McCann (ankle).

“We have multiple guys that will be game-time decisions,” said Brohm. “I won’t know the availability probably until right up until game time.”

Junior wideout Jared Sparks may not play, either.

“Probably not likely,” said Brohm. “We will see where he is at. It will be game-time.”

Could Sparks’ absence extend beyond Saturday?

“It’s hard to tell,” said Brohm. “It’s hard to tell on that. It’s too hard for me to tell on that.”

The injury bug already has hit the Boilermakers hard.

“Some years, you have some nicks and bruises, some years you have a little bit more than that,” said Brohm. “We have had a little bit of a rash of injuries here. We have to get them as healthy as we can and see if we can play come game time. We will do whatever is best for the individual and take care of them.”