If Purdue is going to keep its bowl hopes alive and win at No. 14 Wisconsin (4 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday) as a double-digit underdog, it likely will have to do so without wideout Rondale Moore and defensive tackle Lorenzo Neal.

“We are as hopeful as you that at some point both of those guys will be back,” said Jeff Brohm at his Monday press conference. “It’s still at the point we’ll see if they can practice this week. As we get going on Tuesday, we'll see what they can do and how they feel. And really, until that truly happens, I can’t be truly optimistic. But, I’m hopeful that eventually it can happen.”

Moore has missed the last six games with a left hamstring injury suffered on September 28 vs. Minnesota. Neal hasn’t played a snap in 2019 after undergoing offseason knee surgery. He hurt the knee almost a year ago in the regular-season finale at Indiana.

Could other injured players be ready to go vs. Wisconsin (8-2 overall; 5-2 Big Ten) for a Boilermakers (4-6 overall; 3-4 Big Ten) squad that was off last week? One of those key players is wideout Jared Sparks.

“It is kind of in the same boat right now as Rondale and Lorenzo, where we have to see them on the practice field,” said Brohm. “(Sparks) kind of has a high ankle (injury) similar to the one he had last year. Ended up having surgery on it. He came back, I believe, for the Iowa game (last month) and tried to play and injured it a little bit more. So, that has been a dilemma."

Sparks has played just three games in 2019 and last saw action at Iowa on October 19. Brohm doesn’t think center Viktor Beach or quarterback Elijah Sindelar will be back. But Brohm sounded more optimistic about linebacker Semisi Fakasiieiki.

“(He) is a guy who has come in and done some really good things for us, but he has been banged up and injured,” said Brohm. “Hasn’t been able to practice very much at all. I think he got as healthy as he could this past week. And that was someone we wanted to get back healthy.

“(Safety) Jalen Graham has had some issues, as well, but I think he is doing quite a bit better. (Cornerback) Cory Trice, as well. I think he’s feeling quite a bit better. So, there are a handful that I think are healthier than they had been the last three or four weeks.”