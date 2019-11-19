Aidan O'Connell has done something in back-to-back weeks that no Boilermaker quarterback has ever done. (AP)

Here is an eclectic look at some of the numbers for Week 13 of the 2019 football season:

1

Aidan O'Connell is the only Boilermaker quarterback in school history to lead his team on a game-winning scoring drive in the final two minutes of the game in back-to-back games. He is just the third quarterback since 2000 to do it twice in a season joining Drew Brees in 2000 and Elijah Sindelar in 2017.

9

J.D. Dellinger's game-winning field goal at Northwestern was just the ninth time in Purdue history that the Boilermakers won a game with a field goal in the game's final minute. The first time it happened was in 1946 when Super Bowl champion coach Hank Stram hit a 29-yarder as time expired for a 10-8 win at Pitt.

5-0

Coach Jeff Brohm's record in games where his team faced elimination from postseason. All of these games have come in the last three years at Purdue as he never had more than five losses in a season at Western Kentucky.

3

David Bell's league leading 65 receptions this season has helped him earn Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times, tying a Purdue school "record" set by Rondale Moore in 2018.

6 in 15

In last year's game between the two schools, Wisconsin and Purdue featured five touchdowns and a field goal in just 15 plays. Unfortunately for Purdue, the Badgers came away with a 47-44 triple overtime win.

2

Several mock drafts have tight end Bryce Hopkins going in the second round of the NFL Draft. Through 10 games this year, he's gathered 45 receptions, 561 receiving yards and three touchdowns. The last Purdue tight end to put up stats like these? Dustin Keller, who caught 68 passes for 881 yards and seven touchdowns in 2007. Keller ended up going in the first round to the New York Jets, where he played for five years and caught 17 touchdowns.

72.2

Completion percentage of Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan. That ranks him fifth nationally. Coan drew his first career start against Purdue last year completing 16-of-24 passes for 204 yards and two scores.

8

The point spread in Purdue's most recent trip to Camp Randall Stadium, a 17-9 loss to No. 7 Wisconsin. It was the closest Purdue has been to a top-15 ranked foe away from Ross-Ade Stadium since a 29-22 overtime loss at No. 7 Ohio State in 2012, Urban Meyer's first year as coach of the Buckeyes. Wisconsin is ranked No. 14 this week.

4

Wisconsin’s defense ranks No. 4 nationally in yards allowed (257.6 ypg), stands 3rd in both passing defense (154.3 ypg) and passing efficiency defense (98.8), and ranks 12th in rushing defense (103.3 ypg). With four shutouts, UW is allowing 13.4 points per game to rank sixth in scoring defense.

247

Jonathan Taylor broke Georgia legend Herschel Walker's FBS record for rushing yards through a player's junior season on the 836th carry of his career — 247 fewer carries than it took Walker (1,083) to set the previous mark of 5,596 yards.