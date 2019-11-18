Here's an early look at Purdue's 11th opponent in 2019, the Wisconsin Badgers: Time: Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. local Location: Camp Randall Stadium Surface: FieldTurf Capacity: 80,321 (Tickets Available) Schedule/records: Wisconsin 8-2 Overall, 5-2 Big Ten in, 2019, 8-5, 5-4 in 2018; Purdue 4-6, 3-4 in 2019, 6-7, 5-4 in 2018 Series notes: Wisconsin leads the all-time series 48-29-8 and is on a 13-game winning streak versus Purdue dating back to the Boilermakers' 26-23 win in Camp Randall in 2003. It's the longest winning streak of any Purdue opponent against the Boilermakers. Purdue will be looking to reverse the trend of having lost 25 straight games to ranked teams on the road, dating back to the '03 win in Madison. TV: FOX Network (Tim Brando, P-B-P; Spencer Tillman, Analyst; Coley Harvey, Field) Early line: Wisconsin -22.5 (opened -21)

Listed below are a few storylines for the game:

1.There is a lot on the line is this game

Wisconsin can earn a trip to Indianapolis, and possibly a trip to the Rose Bowl, if it can win its last two games. It has to travel to Minnesota on Nov. 30 for the season finale after its game with Purdue. Purdue needs to win both game to become bowl eligible. It was in a similar situation two years ago when it traveled to Iowa City with a 4-6 record and upset Iowa 24-15 despite being a six-point underdog. The challenge is Wisconsin is three times the favorite over Purdue for this weekend's matchup in Camp Randall.

Wisconsin has run wild on Purdue during its winning streak over the Boilermakers

Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt and staff will have to find a way to slow Wisconsin's running game down. Only one team has done it this season, and that has been Ohio State. You can make an argument that Badgers' junior running back Jonathan Taylor is, the most prolific back in NCAA history, as his 5,634 rushing yards total to date in his third season surpassed Herschel Walker's total from 1980-82. In other words, no running back in college football history to date in his career has rushed for more yards than Taylor. And Taylor has already rushed for over 200 yards per game in his first two games against Purdue. But this has been a long term problem for the Boilermakers as the Badgers have had individual runners surpass 150 yards rushing or more is six of the last eight games the two have played against one another dating back to 2011. During the Badgers 13-game streak over the Boilermakers, the Badgers' ground game has gained over 240 yards in eight of those contests, while the Boilermakers have managed 100 yards rushing in just five of those games. But what really makes the Badgers even more dangerous. It's the fact that their passing offense is extremely efficient (junior quarterback ranks 21st nationally) so it is hard to make them one dimensional.

The Badgers defense is good, but not elite

Purdue will have opportunities to move the ball on Wisconsin. The Badgers didn't tackle well in its 37-21 win at Nebraska,. Cornhuskers' back Dedrick Mills rushed for 188 yards and quarterback Adrian Martinez picked up another 89. Unfortunately for Purdue, however, the ground game is not the Boilermakers' strength. What saved Wisconsin's defensive unit in the win at Lincoln? A trio of fourth-down stops. Nebraska actually out-gained its visitors 493-482.

Coach Jeff Brohm on Wisconsin