Twin City Superstore Video: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm on win over Nebraska
Following a thrilling, and eventful, 31-27 win over Nebraska, Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media to discuss the victory, the game-winning play call, Jack Plummer, Aidan O'Connell and more.
See what he had to say here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.
