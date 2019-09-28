News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-28 19:37:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Twin City Superstore Video: Jeff Brohm on Purdue's loss to Minnesota

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm lost two key players in his team's 38-31 loss to Minnesota Saturday.
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm lost two key players in his team's 38-31 loss to Minnesota Saturday.

See what Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said about Purdue's 38-31 loss to Minnesota, injuries to Elijah Sindelar and Rondale Moore and more here in this GoldandBlack.com video, brought to you by Twin City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}