More: On expectations | Big Ten media day notebook | More | Podcast

CHICAGO — Lorenzo Neal's job description, as it is for most interior defensive linemen like him, is not for the meek, faint of heart or passive.

It's an existence of constant face-to-face collisions occurring in as confined a space as can be, an activity he says he builds up toward in practice the week before games, and that's where a delicate balance may have to be found this season between readying Neal to play, but also making sure one of Purdue's most important and irreplaceable presences is healthy.

The Boilermaker veteran is coming off an ACL injury that ended his junior season in the Big Ten finale at Indiana. His absence in the Music City Bowl was very apparent.

"Part of my role, it being a very physical role, it's something I have to experience (during the week)," Neal said. "Going into games cold — while you might be rested and not feeling the effects of practicing that week — it's more difficult to just get it going. It's not like I'm just running in open space. Everything I do is within four yards and happening in split seconds, and I have to mentally and physically prepare myself for that the week before."

This season, he may have to adjust his routine, he concedes. He and Coach Jeff Brohm, he said, have already spoken about how his practice regimen may have to change this season, that at this stage of his career, with his experience and circumstances alike, it may just be about getting him to the games.

Brohm figures Neal will regain optimal pre-injury form before long, if he hasn't already, but nevertheless will keep close watch on him in training camp, perhaps even limiting him early on.

For his part, Neal says, "It's not what I can do, but what I do" at this point, a nod to prudence, to not over-doing things, pushing too hard, then worrying about the fallout thereafter. The last thing Neal wants to encounter is days-after soreness or fatigue building up when it matters most — during the season.

And again, during the season, should any red flags surface, or even if they don't, those Tuesday or Wednesday practices probably aren't as important now as they were before.

"Practice is important," Neal said, "but it's not as important (for me) for the same reasons it is for the younger guys."

So, he expects an ongoing dialogue this season between him, Brohm, defensive line coach Reggie Johnson and trainers in hopes of striking the proper balance.

Continue reading below