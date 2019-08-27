Coordinator's Corner: Holt moves from sideline to press box ... for now
On game day, Nick Holt is a man in motion … constant motion ...often crazy constant motion.
The Purdue defensive coordinator is usually seen storming onto the field to shout instructions or to inspire his players. A staff member—usually Senior Associate Director of Football Strength & Conditioning Domenic Reno—tries to keep Holt reined in so he doesn’t stray too far onto the field and incur a penalty.
But Holt’s sideline histrionics won’t be an issue in the season opener at Nevada. Why? Because he’ll be working from the press box.
“We are gonna try that up this game and see how it goes,” said Holt. “That’s what we’re doing.”
Was this Holt’s idea?
“We made a decision, Coach made a decision, wants to see that.”
Defensive coordinators typically work on the sideline so they can “read” their personnel, interact eye-to-eye and instruct their players between series on the bench. Will Holt’s move upstairs be permanent?
“I don’t know that. … we will see how it goes,” he said.
Holt said it’s been a “long time ago” since he last worked in the press box. Will the fiery Holt jump out?
“I just might,” he joked.
Johnson is lean, mean fighting machine at DT
When Purdue released its official depth chart on Monday, it may have surprised some to see redshirt freshman Lawrence Johnson listed as a No. 1 defensive tackle alongside junior Anthony Watts. But Johnson has made a rapid rise through hard work.
“Lawrence Johnson has had a good fall camp,” said Holt. “He has gotten into shape. He’s taken the place of Lorezno (Neal), basically. He did a nice job of showing up at every practice, not being hurt. Getting better the whole month of August. That’s why right now he’s starting in some of our base stuff. … He need to provide some physicality and push.”
A big key to Johnson making a move has been new-found attention to his diet. He credits a good support system back home in Fort Wayne and help from the Purdue staff.
“I lost a lot of weight,” he said. “People can probably tell. I came in weighing about 324. Now, I am currently at 293, 294. I got stronger, my numbers in the weight room. And I just feel better as far as physical conditioning.”
As for what he ate?
“I didn’t eat too good back at home,” he said. “I came here and got help from a nutritionist. We sat down and talked. We made a great plan, I stuck to the plan and it worked.”
Now, Johnson is a starter.
Trice OK with switch from safety to corner
At 6-3, 215 pounds, Cory Trice may be the biggest cornerback in the Big Ten … if not the nation. And, he’s ready for his new role after switching from safety in the first week of camp. Was the position move his idea?
“I saw how things were going,” said Trice. “And we all met together. They asked me. They didn’t force me to do it. They asked me if I was willing to try. I tried it, and it has been going good.”
Trice is listed as a second-team corner behind Kenneth Major. How long has it been since Trice played cornerback?
"It has been since like middle school,” said Trice, a Hopkinsville, Ky., native.
The move is a way to get the redshirt freshman on the field. And it’s also a move that will allow him to tap into his natural athletic skills, too.
“We have to give him a shot, see if he can do that,” said Holt. “Corner, mentally, is a lot easier than safety and he hopefully can pick it up a little sooner. In time, I hope that’s a good move for him.
"He gives us great length. He gives us athleticism. We had to (move him), because we had some injuries at corner. And, quite honestly, some of these young freshmen at safety were doing a good job, so we need to find ways to get our best guys on the field."
Trice is one of those guys. And he seems pleased with the switch.
“I can just play football now,” he said. “I don’t have to give a lot of calls out. People can give me calls now. Now I feel like my talent can come out.”
Will he play Friday?
“I hope so,” he said.
More mature Cornel Jones
No doubt, junior Cornel Jones is one of Purdue's better linebackers. He is penciled in to start alongside Markus Bailey and Ben Holt. But Jones has had issues in the past with playing with poise and maturity.
Who can forget his key penalty late in last year's home loss to Eastern Michigan? On the final drive of the game, Jones notched a sack on third down but was called for a late hit when he appeared to shove the EMU quarterback into the ground while getting up after the play.
Jones' sack would've caused a fourth-and-long situation on EMU's side of the field, but the penalty resulted in the Eagles getting a new set of downs, approximately 20 yards away from game-winning field goal range. EMU subsequently went on to boot a winning field goal.
Jones says he has grown up and matured.
"Yes, I defiantly have," said Jones, a Miami native. "I was looking back at fall camp. I had a few shuffles last fall camp. And I could have had a few this fall camp, but I just turned the other cheek and thought about being mature."
