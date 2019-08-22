You've seen the T-shirts worn by Purdue players and staff during summer workouts and in training camp with the word "Salty" adorned across the chest. Who came up with the idea? What does "Salty" mean?

Speaking with Boilermaker quarterback Elijah Sindelar after practice on Wednesday, and he said Director of Football Player Development Sean Pugh is the person who developed the idea for the "Salty" T-shirts.



"Salty means be the salt of the earth," said the fifth-year signal-caller. "We use it as a Christian thing, being the visible representation of an invisible god. That means doing what you're supposed to do, when you're supposed to do it, how you're supposed to do it and doing it that way all the time. Just like Joe Tiller said.



"That is kind of what we've embraced. ... It's our job to make sure we are being what Boilermakers are supposed to be about. That is what our Salty T-shirt stands for."