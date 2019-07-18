GoldandBlack.com is counting down the "easiest" to "hardest" games of 2019.

Look, it’s this simple, really: If Purdue wants to work its way up the pecking order in the West Division, it has to start beating Northwestern. The Wildcats have been a big thorn in the side of the Boilermakers—and lots of schools, for that matter—winning five in a row and seven of eight vs. Purdue.

NU stuck a pin in Purdue’s season opener last year, taking a 31-27 decision in West Lafayette before a national TV audience. The defense struggled and Elijah Sindelar got benched in the first of three losses to open the 2018 season. The Boilermakers were digging out of a hole the entire rest of the year.

Purdue’s last win in the series? You have to go all the way back to 2010 in Evanston under Danny Hope. This is even worse: Purdue hasn’t beaten the Wildcats in Ross-Ade Stadium since … 2007, when the late, great Joe Tiller was coach and George W. Bush was president. Remember when Purdue used to dominate Northwestern? Remember when Purdue won 12 in a row from 1976-1987? Ancient history.

NU is coming off a Big Ten West title and will be formidable again even as it breaks in new quarterback Hunter Johnson, a much-hyped transfer from Clemson who hails from Brownsburg, Ind. The 2016 Indiana Mr. Football has big shoes to fill with Clayton Thorson gone. Isaiah Bowser is the No. 1 ballcarrier. And he's good.

Foes know what they are gonna get from Northwestern: A tough, physical offense that is balanced combined with a hard-hitting defense that bends but rarely breaks. End Joe Gaziano is an underrated force, while Paddy Fisher is the best linebacker you've never heard of.

Bottom line: Pat Fitzgerald is entering his 14th season at his alma mater … and he seemingly has no plans to leave. Why would he? “Fitz” already has eschewed overtures from places like Notre Dame and Texas. And NU has sunk millions into facilities. It’s all rolling for the Wildcats, who have gone to bowls in nine of the last 11 seasons. There is NO doubt: This isn't your father's Northwestern.

Series: 50-32-1, Purdue

Last Purdue win: 2010, 20-17 at Northwestern

Last Northwestern win: 2018, 31-27 at Purdue