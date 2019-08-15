Purdue football season sales continue to spike
Purdue's football ticket sales continue to surge upward.
If you are a die-hard Purdue fan, you remember what things were like when the above was taken.
The above image is from the Ross-Ade Pavilion in the second half of a 41-13 loss to Minnesota on Oct. 10, 2015. And it was Homecoming no less.
Things couldn't be more different just four seasons later.
Some football ticket and revenue numbers to ponder:
* Overall, Purdue ticket sales have increased nearly 50 percent from the 2016 to 2018 seasons with ticket revenue having increased nearly 85 percent during the same period.
* Estimates in increases in total football ticket revenue are nearly $7 million in growth in the same time period as the ticket sales number above.
* With all that growth, Purdue is still not filling its 57,236-capacity stadium. Last year's attendance figures were 51,112, leaving about an 11 percent gap in attendance and capacity. Yet, there has been 49-percent growth in attendance from 2016-2018, but there is still room to grow.
Continue reading below
Where do season ticket sales stand today?
According to Brian Fordyce, Purdue's director of ticket operations and analytics, 2019 season ticket sales are up about 10 percent from last year.
"We will make some adjustments in the next couple of weeks, so the numbers can fluctuate some," Fordyce said.
Here are the updated numbers:
|Season
|Overall
|General Public
|Students
|Overall % Increase
|
2019
|
32,767
|
22,192
|
10,575
|
10.5
|
2018
|
29,661
|
19,661
|
10,000
|
—
Keep in mind, general public ticket sales in 2016 were just 12,168. That number has nearly doubled in just three seasons.
Fordyce said single-game sales are up this year as well, but tickets remain for every home game.
For a complete breakdown of general public season ticket sales over the last decade, click here.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.