Purdue's football ticket sales continue to surge upward. If you are a die-hard Purdue fan, you remember what things were like when the above was taken. The above image is from the Ross-Ade Pavilion in the second half of a 41-13 loss to Minnesota on Oct. 10, 2015. And it was Homecoming no less. Things couldn't be more different just four seasons later.

Ross-Ade Stadium on the night of the Ohio State game in 2018. Football attendance has increased nearly 49 percent from 2016-18. (Purdue)

Some football ticket and revenue numbers to ponder:

* Overall, Purdue ticket sales have increased nearly 50 percent from the 2016 to 2018 seasons with ticket revenue having increased nearly 85 percent during the same period. * Estimates in increases in total football ticket revenue are nearly $7 million in growth in the same time period as the ticket sales number above. * With all that growth, Purdue is still not filling its 57,236-capacity stadium. Last year's attendance figures were 51,112, leaving about an 11 percent gap in attendance and capacity. Yet, there has been 49-percent growth in attendance from 2016-2018, but there is still room to grow.

Where do season ticket sales stand today?

According to Brian Fordyce, Purdue's director of ticket operations and analytics, 2019 season ticket sales are up about 10 percent from last year. "We will make some adjustments in the next couple of weeks, so the numbers can fluctuate some," Fordyce said. Here are the updated numbers:



Purdue Football Season Ticket Sales 2018-19 as of Aug. 15 Season Overall General Public Students Overall % Increase 2019 32,767 22,192 10,575 10.5 2018 29,661 19,661 10,000 —