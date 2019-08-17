MORE: Training camp coverage | What does Fuller's injury mean?

Purdue senior running back Tario Fuller suffered a 'significant' injury during Saturday morning's scrimmage, Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm said, suggesting the veteran could be sidelined for an extended period of time.

The fifth-year senior was competing to be Purdue's No. 1 running back, a position in distinct transition, and had been one of its few experienced options.

"We'll see the extent of it, but he may be out a while," Brohm said. "Like every position, everybody's got to be ready to go. It makes that position thinner and it's going to make the young freshmen, they're going to have to step in and play."

Fuller's past two seasons have been marred by injury, dating back to him hurting his ankle at Missouri two Septembers ago after a strong start to his then-sophomore season.

While Fuller's injury history did cause him to be viewed more with cautious optimism as much than certainty, his apparent loss would muddle Purdue's running back picture even more.

Fellow veteran Richie Worship remains largely idle during his on-going recovery from an ACL injury two seasons ago, leaving Purdue now with returnee Zander Horvath — very much in contention to start even before Fuller was injured Saturday — as well as freshmen King Doerue and Da'Joun Hewitt. Redshirt freshman Alfred Armour's role is expected to lie at fullback.