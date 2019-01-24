Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 1.24.19

BASKETBALL

With win at Ohio State, Purdue shows how much it's grown -- GoldandBlack.com

3-2-1 and Wrap video -- GoldandBlack.com ($)

Stat Blast: Purdue-Ohio State -- GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue-Ohio State stats -- GoldandBlack.com ($)

Matt Painter wanted a little more grit. And Grady Eifert delivered -- JCOnline.com

Boilers escape Columbus with a win -- Indiana Sports Coverage

Ohio State's losing streak reaches five in 79-67 loss to Purdue -- Cleveland.com

Purdue extends Ohio State losing streak to five straight -- Bucknuts

Purdue hands Ohio State its fifth straight loss -- Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes to honors Tyler Trent before Purdue game -- Columbus Dispatch


FOOTBALL

Big Ten quarterback depth chart breakdown -- CollegeFootballNews.com

NCAA to study changes in targeting rule and OT -- ESPN

Exit Interview: Markell Jones -- GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue 2018 postmortem -- SBNation


BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Clarence Childers (1953) Wide Receiver, Football

Dan Bulger (1967) Defensive End, Football

Jerry George (1976) Defensive End, Football

Jacob Rowe (1980) Running Back, Football

{{ article.author_name }}