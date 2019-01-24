University Book Store Headlines: 1.24.19
BIG TEN ROAD WIN = 💦💦— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) January 24, 2019
👀 @EifertGrady #BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/YUkhX4EcHS
https://t.co/mDoTruoyzI video: Matt Painter on #Purdue’s win at Ohio State https://t.co/5zJEzhHcVL pic.twitter.com/ym7pOhpeek— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) January 24, 2019
BASKETBALL
With win at Ohio State, Purdue shows how much it's grown -- GoldandBlack.com
3-2-1 and Wrap video -- GoldandBlack.com ($)
Stat Blast: Purdue-Ohio State -- GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue-Ohio State stats -- GoldandBlack.com ($)
Matt Painter wanted a little more grit. And Grady Eifert delivered -- JCOnline.com
Boilers escape Columbus with a win -- Indiana Sports Coverage
Ohio State's losing streak reaches five in 79-67 loss to Purdue -- Cleveland.com
Purdue extends Ohio State losing streak to five straight -- Bucknuts
Purdue hands Ohio State its fifth straight loss -- Columbus Dispatch
Buckeyes to honors Tyler Trent before Purdue game -- Columbus Dispatch
We chose three Top Plays from @BoilerBall's win over OSU.— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 24, 2019
All three involved @Cboogie_3 ...We're not surprised either. 😏
BTN x @INFarmBureauIns pic.twitter.com/6dQJwqmHpx
FOUR in a row for the good guys!— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) January 24, 2019
Get full highlights from @BoilerBall's win over Ohio State here: pic.twitter.com/OwhWiwzqen
Nice gesture from Ohio State fans in Columbus ahead of game vs. Purdue. #TylerStrong pic.twitter.com/goRBsfHTAm— Tim Cary (@TimCary) January 23, 2019
VIDEO: The "Over and Back" take on how #Purdue on the attack triggered the Boilermakers' best offense in a 79-67 win at Ohio State. https://t.co/XJjQIwTCt9 pic.twitter.com/a2NMendo97— Nathan Baird (@nbairdjc) January 24, 2019
FOOTBALL
Big Ten quarterback depth chart breakdown -- CollegeFootballNews.com
NCAA to study changes in targeting rule and OT -- ESPN
Exit Interview: Markell Jones -- GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue 2018 postmortem -- SBNation
#ItsBeen20YearsSince ... pic.twitter.com/zwTZTab2Sw— Purdue University (@LifeAtPurdue) January 23, 2019
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Clarence Childers (1953) Wide Receiver, Football
Dan Bulger (1967) Defensive End, Football
Jerry George (1976) Defensive End, Football
Jacob Rowe (1980) Running Back, Football
