Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-23 12:06:18 -0600') }} football Edit

Exit interview: Markell Jones

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack.com
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
Bl9gxxzaanjbtxakhule
Markell Jones
USA Today Sports

MORE EXIT INTERVIEWS: Kirk Barron | Cole HerdmanMarkell Jones was one of the most quietly effective running backs in Purdue annals. His production and numbers back it up.Jones leaves school ranked ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}