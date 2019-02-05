University Book Store Headlines: 2.5.19
Basketball in top-15, spring ball just about to start. Join us won't you? https://t.co/dklWN9H9aZ— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) February 4, 2019
Basketball
Weekly Word: Leadership and Legacy - GoldandBlack.com
Upon Further Review: Minnesota game - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue streak hits seven - GoldandBlack.com
Looking back at preseason predictions and ahead to Big Ten race - Journal & Courier ($)
Purdue jumps to top-15 - NCAA.com
Sean Miller's future uncertain as NCAA investigation begins - YahooSports
ICYMI: Doyel--Williams gives Purdue big advantage - IndyStar.com
Edwards named to Bob Cousy list - Purduesports.com
Edwards named Big Ten Player of Week for fifth time - Purduesports.com
Purdue a 3-seed in Lunardi's new bracket, 5-seed with Palm - ESPN | CBSSports.com
📽 LOOKING BACK: At the cinematic highlights from #Purdue's come-from-behind 73-63 win over Minnesota.#BoilerUp 🚂 pic.twitter.com/ye3CfUAg9X— Purdue Men’s Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 4, 2019
Football
Looking ahead: Receivers - GoldandBlack.com
Nevada excited about playing Purdue - Reno Gazette
Olympic/Other
Scholarship honoring Tyler Trent accepting applications - Journal & Courier
Wittgren joins Plawecki with Indians - Journal & Courier ($)
Women's golf climbs to 5th at UCF - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: Feb. 5
Clanton King (1946) Football, Offensive Tackle
Rick Anderson (1957) Football, Kicker
Terry Kingseed (1957) Football, Punter
Bryan Maher (1959) Football, Wide receiver
Floyd Horton (1961) Football, Running Back
Robert Hardin (1969) Football, Defensive Tackle
Camille Cooper (1979) Women's Basketball, Center