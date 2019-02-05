Ticker
University Book Store Headlines: 2.5.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Basketball

Weekly Word: Leadership and Legacy - GoldandBlack.com

Upon Further Review: Minnesota game - GoldandBlack.com

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue streak hits seven - GoldandBlack.com

Looking back at preseason predictions and ahead to Big Ten race - Journal & Courier ($)

Purdue jumps to top-15 - NCAA.com

Sean Miller's future uncertain as NCAA investigation begins - YahooSports

ICYMI: Doyel--Williams gives Purdue big advantage - IndyStar.com

Edwards named to Bob Cousy list - Purduesports.com

Edwards named Big Ten Player of Week for fifth time - Purduesports.com

Purdue a 3-seed in Lunardi's new bracket, 5-seed with Palm - ESPN | CBSSports.com

Football

Looking ahead: Receivers - GoldandBlack.com

Nevada excited about playing Purdue - Reno Gazette

Olympic/Other

Scholarship honoring Tyler Trent accepting applications - Journal & Courier

Wittgren joins Plawecki with Indians - Journal & Courier ($)

Women's golf climbs to 5th at UCF - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: Feb. 5

Clanton King (1946) Football, Offensive Tackle

Rick Anderson (1957) Football, Kicker

Terry Kingseed (1957) Football, Punter

Bryan Maher (1959) Football, Wide receiver

Floyd Horton (1961) Football, Running Back

Robert Hardin (1969) Football, Defensive Tackle

Camille Cooper (1979) Women's Basketball, Center

