{{ timeAgo('2019-04-22 22:08:27 -0500') }}

University Book Store Headlines: 4.23.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack.com
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Football

Bobinski addresses Ross-Ade's future, other facilities - GoldandBlack.com

NFL Draft update Terry Wright - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Recruiting

Weekly Word: Spring recruiting, early signing period and more - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Purdue heavily recruiting Nijel Pack - GoldandBlack.com ($)

Men's BB grad transfer recruiting heats up now - GoldandBlack.com ($) | Journal & Courier ($)

Gold and Black Radio: Spring recruiting heats up - GoldandBlack.com/Blogtalk

Basketball

Year in photos: Carsen Edwards - Purduesports.com

Olympic/Other

Baseball begins nine-game homestand - Purduesports.com

Boilermakers born today: April 23

Paul DeNuccio (1949) (dec.) Football, Offensive Tackle

Brad McNulty (1953) Men's Basketball, Guard

Paul Alekna (1962) Football, Offensive Line

Andre Janneman (1965) Football, Offensive Tackle

Eric Molfino (1971) Football, Offensive Guard

Kent Williams (1981) Men's Basketball, Director of Operations

Ryan Davis (1983) Football, Offensive Tackle

Luis Vasquez (1986) Football, Linebacker

Jordan Shine (1993) Football, Defensive Back

{{ article.author_name }}