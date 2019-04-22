University Book Store Headlines: 4.23.19
Football
Bobinski addresses Ross-Ade's future, other facilities - GoldandBlack.com
NFL Draft update Terry Wright - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Recruiting
Weekly Word: Spring recruiting, early signing period and more - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Purdue heavily recruiting Nijel Pack - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Men's BB grad transfer recruiting heats up now - GoldandBlack.com ($) | Journal & Courier ($)
Gold and Black Radio: Spring recruiting heats up - GoldandBlack.com/Blogtalk
A competing source says that Tom Ostrom and Steve Lutz are also involved at Northern Kentucky and also that Dante Jackson and Darris Nichols are no longer involved— Coaching Changes (@CoachingChanges) April 22, 2019
We are going to find out very soon, announcement is predicted as soon as Wednesday
Basketball
New top-100 NBA Draft Big Board went up today at @CBSSports. A look at some notable risers/fallers and extensive thoughts on each included below. https://t.co/nZJyzAo2NX— Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) April 22, 2019
Year in photos: Carsen Edwards - Purduesports.com
Olympic/Other
Baseball begins nine-game homestand - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born today: April 23
Paul DeNuccio (1949) (dec.) Football, Offensive Tackle
Brad McNulty (1953) Men's Basketball, Guard
Paul Alekna (1962) Football, Offensive Line
Andre Janneman (1965) Football, Offensive Tackle
Eric Molfino (1971) Football, Offensive Guard
Kent Williams (1981) Men's Basketball, Director of Operations
Ryan Davis (1983) Football, Offensive Tackle
Luis Vasquez (1986) Football, Linebacker
Jordan Shine (1993) Football, Defensive Back
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.