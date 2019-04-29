Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

📹 Check out two of Rashawn Williams’ many catches today in route to the WR MVP award at the #RivalsCamp in Cincinnati. @troule19 @JoshHelmholdt @RivalsCamp @adidas pic.twitter.com/7Lw9ZVNGxR

RCS Cincinnati: Rashawn Williams @JoshHelmholdt caught up with 4-star Rashawn Williams at the #Rivals3StripeCamp in Ohio to preview the WR's Monday commitment decision between #Syracuse , #Hoosiers , #Purdue , #WVU & #Bearcats ! pic.twitter.com/BYBZgvJgFj

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.