University Book Store Headlines: 4.29.19
Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store
📹 Check out two of Rashawn Williams’ many catches today in route to the WR MVP award at the #RivalsCamp in Cincinnati. @troule19 @JoshHelmholdt @RivalsCamp @adidas pic.twitter.com/7Lw9ZVNGxR— Rivals (@Rivals) April 29, 2019
RCS Cincinnati: Rashawn Williams@JoshHelmholdt caught up with 4-star Rashawn Williams at the #Rivals3StripeCamp in Ohio to preview the WR's Monday commitment decision between #Syracuse, #Hoosiers, #Purdue, #WVU & #Bearcats! pic.twitter.com/BYBZgvJgFj— Rivals (@Rivals) April 28, 2019
Recruiting
It's decision day for 4-star receiver Rashawn Williams - GoldandBlack.com
Sunday morning from adidas Gauntlet - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Rivals 3-Stripe Football Camp Notes - GoldandBlack.com ($)
MBB: Day 2 at adidas Gauntlet - GoldandBlack.com ($)
MBB: Saturday a.,m. from adidas Gauntlet - GoldandBlack.com ($)
MBB: Day 1 at adidas Gauntlet - GoldandBlack.com ($)
Congrats, @Tlove_6! Keep on working. #BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball pic.twitter.com/JAhLBPetx3— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) April 28, 2019
Football
Blough: 'I am going to prove Cleveland right' - GoldandBlack.com } Journal & Courier ($)
After 21 years, Purdue's NFL Draft streak snapped - GoldandBlack.com
Wright hopes NFL dream comes true - CBSSports.com
Barron heads to Miami as free agent - South Bend Tribune
It's decision day for 4-star receiver Rashawn Williams - GoldandBlack.com
Basketball
P.J Thompson returning to Purdue to coach - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Opportunity drew Proctor to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
Olympic/Other
Men's golf finishes second at Big Tens - Journal & Courier ($) | Purduesports.com
Johnson made for Big Ten stage - Journal-Review
Softball celebrates seniors in final home game - Journal & Courier ($)
Baseball wins first home rubber game in a decade - Purduesports.com
4 x 100 women do well at Drake Relays - Purduesports.com
Boilermakers born April 29
Charlie Potts (1949) Defensive Back, Football
Bill Pedhoretzky (1952) Fullback, Football
Will Lucas (1992) Linebacker, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.