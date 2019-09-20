University Book Store Headlines: 9.20.19
Gold and Black Report: Sept. 20
Purdue Football
Deep Dive: Off week edition - GoldandBlack.com
Depth chart checkup - GoldandBlack.com
Catching up with BOT chair Mike Berghoff - GoldandBlack.com
Minnesota given 2 percent chance to make college football playoffs - Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Saints to use two QBs to replace Brees - ESPN
.@AlanKarpick talks bye week, and being behind on watching Seinfeld https://t.co/918sScaUMY— 101.7 The Hammer 🔨 (@1017TheHammer) September 20, 2019
Purdue Recruiting
Boiling Over: Purdue recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Basketball
Matt Painter most malleable coach in college basketball - Yahoosports.com
GoldandBlack.com mailbag - Hunter Dickinson and more - GoldandBlack.com
Olympic Sports/Other
Volleyball home this weekend - Purduesports.com
Big Ten play opens at Folk - Purduesports.com
Women's Tennis opens at two tournaments - Purduesports.com
Beyond the pitch: Tanya Foster
Boilermakers Born Today
Denny Wirgowski (dec.) (1947) Defensive End, Football
Reggie Broussard (1968) Free Safety, Football
Lewis Jackson (1989) Guard, Basketball
Boilermaker birthdays on Saturday
Rusty Boykin (1952) Defensive Back, Football
Mike Barberich (1956) Offensive Tackle, Football
Andy Standifer (1976) Long Snapper, Football
Jody Goatley (1977) Defensive Tackle, Football
Shereka Wright (1981) Forward, Women's Basketball
Boilermaker birthdays on Sunday
Mike Frame (dec. 2016) (1946) Center, Football
Steve McKenzie (1957) Offensive Tackle, Football
Scott Craig (1961) Wide Receiver, Football
Brian Dapp (1966) Offensive Guard, Football
John Brugos (1967) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball
Mike Winger (1976) Strong Safety, Football
Nick Sweeney (1977) Offensive Tackle, Football
Tiara Murphy (1996) Guard, Women's Basketball
