basketball

University Book Store Headlines: 9.20.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Gold and Black Report: Sept. 20

Purdue  Football

Deep Dive: Off week edition - GoldandBlack.com

Depth chart checkup - GoldandBlack.com

Catching up with BOT chair Mike Berghoff - GoldandBlack.com

Minnesota given 2 percent chance to make college football playoffs - Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Saints to use two QBs to replace Brees - ESPN

Purdue Recruiting

Boiling Over: Purdue recruiting and more - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Basketball

Matt Painter most malleable coach in college basketball - Yahoosports.com

GoldandBlack.com mailbag - Hunter Dickinson and more - GoldandBlack.com

Olympic Sports/Other

Volleyball home this weekend - Purduesports.com

Big Ten play opens at Folk - Purduesports.com

Women's Tennis opens at two tournaments - Purduesports.com

Beyond the pitch: Tanya Foster

Boilermakers Born Today

Denny Wirgowski (dec.) (1947) Defensive End, Football

Reggie Broussard (1968) Free Safety, Football

Lewis Jackson (1989) Guard, Basketball

Boilermaker birthdays on Saturday

Rusty Boykin (1952) Defensive Back, Football

Mike Barberich (1956) Offensive Tackle, Football

Andy Standifer (1976) Long Snapper, Football

Jody Goatley (1977) Defensive Tackle, Football

Shereka Wright (1981) Forward, Women's Basketball

Boilermaker birthdays on Sunday

Mike Frame (dec. 2016) (1946) Center, Football

Steve McKenzie (1957) Offensive Tackle, Football

Scott Craig (1961) Wide Receiver, Football

Brian Dapp (1966) Offensive Guard, Football

John Brugos (1967) Forward/Center, Men's Basketball

Mike Winger (1976) Strong Safety, Football

Nick Sweeney (1977) Offensive Tackle, Football

Tiara Murphy (1996) Guard, Women's Basketball

