University Book Store Headlines: 8.9.19
George Karlaftis
Gold and Black Report: Aug. 9
Purdue Football
Deep dive analysis of practice No. 6 - GoldandBlack.com
Mosley a leader in the secondary - GoldandBlack.com
Blough working hard to make Cleveland roster - Cleveland.com
Training Camp No. 6 notebook - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier | FW JG
Holt is a LB that hopes to bring production - GoldandBlack.com
Pine Village celebrating pro football heritage - Journal & Courier
Offseason decision gives Beach upper hand - Journal & Courier
Karlaftis interviews - Fort Wayne Journal Gazette (FWJG) | Goshen News
Blough, Boilers, Browns.— Andrew Pogar (@AndrewPogar) August 9, 2019
David Blough throws his first professional touchdown pass in the #Browns preseason opener against the Redskins. #Purdue pic.twitter.com/R1PipNUM8m
Purdue Recruiting
Thoughts????.....(not committed) pic.twitter.com/qNewumjpGo— Ryan Kalkbrenner (@RyanKalkbrenner) August 7, 2019
Purdue Basketball
📦 Received a shipment from @nikebasketball this morning. pic.twitter.com/Tjj8b27dRS— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) August 8, 2019
Olympic Sports/Other
Purdue Athletics encouraging mobile ticketing - Purduesports.com
Women's hoops wins in Cairns - Purduesports.com
Baseball transfer portal under scrutiny - D1Baseball
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Ed Crowley (1944) Halfback, Football
Bill Mathews (1953) Defensive Back, Football
Bruce Parkinson (1954) Guard, Men's Basketball
Mike Rendina (1963) Kicker, Football
Gibby Moutaw (1970) Tight End, Football
Mike Cardona (1973) Offensive Tackle, Football
Purdue Boilermakers Birthdays, Saturday (Aug. 10)
Bill Bylsma (1946) Offensive Guard, Football
Marv Adams (dec.) (1950) Running Back, Football
Marty Scott (1963) Tight End, Football
Justin Scott (1986) Free Safety, Football
Jarrett Burgess (1990) Wide Receiver, Football
Kory Taylor (1999) Wide Receiver, Football
Purdue Boilermakers Birthdays, Sunday (Aug.11)
Dave Connors (1947) Quarterback, Football
Chuck Bavis (1948) Center, Men's Basketball
Eric Hunter (dec. 7/6/17) (1970) Quarterback, Football
Matt Ludwig (1978) Tight End, Football
Gary Bush (1990) Wide Receiver, Football
Aloyis Gray (1994) Wide Receiver, Football
